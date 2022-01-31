2023 Porsche Macan EV Spied Yet Again, Snow Hides Its Fake Exhaust Ornaments

Porsche is set to launch an electric version of the Macan, and its prototypes have been spotted while testing in winter conditions with their siblings. The Macan BEV prototype is still covered in camouflage, but we can still spot its split headlights, which are expected to be retained for the production model.
The front of the Macan EV is covered in camouflage, but it might have a distinctive design for its bumper. We also spot a set of sensors in the lower part of the bumper, which are linked to various vehicle sensors. It is clear, even in camouflaged form, that the front bumper looks nothing like the one on the recently-facelifted Macan.
The profile of the vehicle comes with an ornament that mimics chrome but tries to fool us with a new shape for the window profile. It is unclear at this point why this element is present instead of blacking out the described window ornament.
The Macan does come with a set of multi-spoke wheels that seem to attract snow within them but still manage to offer a distinctive design. The sloped roof will mean that the Macan EV will have a coupé-styled body, despite being an SUV. The latter aspect is no longer a problem in the automotive industry, and we trust Porsche to deliver on sporty styling with driving behavior to match.
The rear of the 2023 Macan EV comes with a different design from what can be observed in the current range. Its rear bumper is covered in camouflage, while the taillights have too much snow on them to distinguish too much of their design.
At speed, there is a small rear spoiler that gets deployed, and you can see it next to the rear window. We have previously seen it active rear wing back in November, so this should not come as a surprise to anyone. According to our spy photographers, the rear wing gets raised automatically at about 50 kph (31 mph), but that is just an estimate, not an official figure or anything like that.
Despite being covered in snow, we can still spot the fake exhaust ornaments. While purists have accepted Porsche SUVs, fake exhaust ornaments may be too much.
The 2023 Macan EV is built on the company's PPE architecture, which stands for Premium Platform Electric. It is an architecture that comes with the 800V technology, as seen in the Taycan, which allows quick charging times if a suitable charging plug is used.
Sources claim the 2023 Macan will be revealed by the end of this year, while others claim that Porsche will only showcase it next year. Production is set to begin next year, and first deliveries will also happen shortly after, so we are inclined to believe that the Macan EV will be unveiled sooner rather than later.
