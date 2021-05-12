2023 Porsche Macan "Turbo EV" Rendering Reveals the Future of German SUVs

After the successful launch of its Taycan all-electric four-door, Porsche fans are looking forward to the second EV model. That will be the 2023 Macan, and while the model has been speculated for many years, we've now got official photos and a few tantalizing details from Stuttgart itself.
Two days ago, the Porsche Macan EV was shown in mild camouflage, its production body there for all the rendering artists to ponder. And Sugar Design decided to have a go at removing the obscuring elements to preview this groundbreaking SUV.
Like the Taycan, this model will use the 800V architecture, which has proven great for bridging the gap between sports cars and EVs. It's believed that there will be at least one "Turbo" version with dual motors producing a competitive 500 horsepower.
BMW, Audi, and Mercedes all have fully electric SUV models. But they haven't been huge hits due to a combination of factors. The ingredients for the German electric SUV are already there—the luxury of the EQC interior or the acceleration of the Audi e-tron S Sportback. But the Macan needs to blend everything together into a package that drives like a Porsche.
The Macan EV is expected to become the sportiest model in its segment, not just due to how it accelerates, but the feeling you get from behind the wheel. A "seat box" system has been created as part of the car's development, allowing Porsche to study driver-to-dashboard interactions without the rubber hitting the road.
Porsche will continue to sell the normal Macan with conventional engines, hopefully not including the TDI. We believe this to be more like a major facelift rather than an all-new car. It's quite surprising how far the old Audi Q5 platform will last, and we're curious to see if the 2.9 TSI continues to power the non-EV Turbo model.
By comparison, the Macan EV anticipated by these renderings looks like an all-new product. It's got a similar face to the Taycan, retaining some air intakes and vents for the brakes. Also, its roof is shaped a bit like an impractical coupe. We wouldn't want those early adopters to get too comfortable. After all, Porsche needs to sell them yet more EVs in a few years.
