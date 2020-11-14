Skiskates Have Already Begun to Dominate Snow Parks and Slopes Worldwide

2022 Porsche Macan Turbo EV Gets Realistically Rendered, Looks Fresh

Despite initially being criticized for its Audi underpinnings, the Porsche Macan has captured the hearts of the SUV community through its sharp handling. Now they're turning it into a relative of the Taycan, a fully-fledged EV. 2 photos



Technical details are difficult to obtain, especially as Porsche likes to develop its own unique EV powertrains. But we can expect the Macan EV to debut as an attention-grabbing “Turbo” model with somewhere around 500 horsepower. Its immediate rival will be the Tesla Model Y, though Audi, BMW and Mercedes are all developing a range of electric crossovers. While Porsche is unwilling to hybridize the 911 for now, there's a clear push towards EVs from within the company. It's an exciting direction that has already turned the Taycan into their most successful car of the moment. Of course, everybody knows that SUVs can be a lot more profitable, and that's where the Macan comes in.Roughly starting in 2022, the Macan will be offered as analongside a conventional model, exclusively powered by turbocharged gas-burners (no diesel). However, we don't expect them to be twin cars, as in the case of the old Golf and e-Golf. Instead, the Macan EV will have its own design identity, and the Russian website Kolesa believes it has the scoop.Based on recent spyshots like the ones we showed you, they created a pair of rendered images of the 2022 Macan. Now, we have seen digital interpretations of this car before, but they were just the regular Macan with a Taycan face swap. While the real vehicle does indeed have hints of Taycan design, its character is unique.For example, our attention is immediately drawn to these simple yet interesting headlights and the taillights which are joined into one long wrap-around LED element. Much like its big EV brother, the Macan shows the middle finger to the convention by having flush door handles and a sloped, coupe-like roof.Technical details are difficult to obtain, especially as Porsche likes to develop its own unique EV powertrains. But we can expect the Macan EV to debut as an attention-grabbing “Turbo” model with somewhere around 500 horsepower. Its immediate rival will be the Tesla Model Y, though Audi, BMW and Mercedes are all developing a range of electric crossovers.