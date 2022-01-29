Porsche Taycan Sets New Record for Coast to Coast Crossing With Just 2.5 Hours of Charging

Many people still consider electric vehicles impractical for a cross-country trip, but a new stunt by Porsche shows modern EVs can travel a long distance without spending too much time hanging at a charger. A Porsche Taycan completed the 2,835 miles (4,562 km) journey between Los Angeles and New York with a total charging time of less than two and a half hours. This is now the new Guinness World Records title.

