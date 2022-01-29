Porsche Taycan Sets New Record for Coast to Coast Crossing With Just 2.5 Hours of Charging

Many people still consider electric vehicles impractical for a cross-country trip, but a new stunt by Porsche shows modern EVs can travel a long distance without spending too much time hanging at a charger. A Porsche Taycan completed the 2,835 miles (4,562 km) journey between Los Angeles and New York with a total charging time of less than two and a half hours. This is now the new Guinness World Records title.
Despite being the maker of the finest sports cars in the world, Porsche has some self-confidence issues when it comes to electric vehicles. We understand it’s not easy to be constantly benchmarked to an outsider like Tesla. But embarking on a journey to break every single Guinness record related to electric vehicles is a little childish, we think.
Porsche Taycan set an unusual world record in November 2020 with the longest drift in an electric vehicle on the Hockenheimring in Germany. Two months later we found out Taycan dethroned Tesla Model 3 as the new Cannonball Run EV king and immediately after that, the Porsche EV set a new record for the fastest speed by a vehicle indoors. It looked like Porsche made its point, but two weeks ago we learned about a new strange Guinness record, this time for the greatest altitude change in an electric car.
Now it’s time for another record for the Porsche Taycan, but this time is a meaningful one, addressing the fears many regular folks have with range anxiety. Porsche staged a cross-country trip and tried to spend as little time as possible charging the car. You might not guess it, but the previous record was set last September by a Kia EV6 with seven hours, 10 minutes, and one second, which sounds reasonable for a journey that could last almost 48 hours.
Porsche absolutely smashed this record with a standard 2021 Taycan with the Performance Battery Plus. The total charging time recorded by the Guinness officials was at two hours, 26 minutes, and 48 seconds. We imagine another EV carmaker will try to break this one too.
Fast charging is the magic that allows an electric vehicle to add hundreds of miles of range in a matter of minutes. It’s what helped Porsche beat the world record for coast-to-coast charging. According to driver Wayne Gerdes, Taycan had its first stop at a 350 kW charger where its battery jumped from 6% to 82% SOC in just 22 minutes. The journey was meticulously plotted using PlugShare and Electrify America apps.
Taycan’s new record shows an electric vehicle is more than capable of driving long journeys without the fear of depleting the battery in the middle of nowhere. Planning with an electric vehicle allows the car to charge while the driver makes his regular stops to refresh or sleep, so there’s no reason for range anxiety anymore.
Porsche Taycan set an unusual world record in November 2020 with the longest drift in an electric vehicle on the Hockenheimring in Germany. Two months later we found out Taycan dethroned Tesla Model 3 as the new Cannonball Run EV king and immediately after that, the Porsche EV set a new record for the fastest speed by a vehicle indoors. It looked like Porsche made its point, but two weeks ago we learned about a new strange Guinness record, this time for the greatest altitude change in an electric car.
Now it’s time for another record for the Porsche Taycan, but this time is a meaningful one, addressing the fears many regular folks have with range anxiety. Porsche staged a cross-country trip and tried to spend as little time as possible charging the car. You might not guess it, but the previous record was set last September by a Kia EV6 with seven hours, 10 minutes, and one second, which sounds reasonable for a journey that could last almost 48 hours.
Porsche absolutely smashed this record with a standard 2021 Taycan with the Performance Battery Plus. The total charging time recorded by the Guinness officials was at two hours, 26 minutes, and 48 seconds. We imagine another EV carmaker will try to break this one too.
Fast charging is the magic that allows an electric vehicle to add hundreds of miles of range in a matter of minutes. It’s what helped Porsche beat the world record for coast-to-coast charging. According to driver Wayne Gerdes, Taycan had its first stop at a 350 kW charger where its battery jumped from 6% to 82% SOC in just 22 minutes. The journey was meticulously plotted using PlugShare and Electrify America apps.
Taycan’s new record shows an electric vehicle is more than capable of driving long journeys without the fear of depleting the battery in the middle of nowhere. Planning with an electric vehicle allows the car to charge while the driver makes his regular stops to refresh or sleep, so there’s no reason for range anxiety anymore.