The Mind-Blowingly Light 908/03 Was One of Porsche’s Most Insane Race-Bred Machines

The story of the 908 starts in 1968 when FIA announced a series of changes for Group 6 regulations, the most important of which limited engine displacement to 3.0 liters, as in Formula One. Porsche was heavily involved in endurance racing at the time, but the 907 prototype sports car they had developed for this category a year before was powered by a 270-hp, 2.2-liter flat-eight - a unit which suddenly became underpowered.
To remain competitive, the carmaker built a brand-new engine capable of making around 350 hp, as well as an updated chassis codenamed 908. Unfortunately, the car was no match for Ford’s iconic GT40 which won Le Mans and the International Championship for Makes.
Engineers went back to the drawing board for the 1969 season, and, aided by another set of rule changes, they completely revamped the car. Lower, shorter, and without a roof, the 908/02 was 220 lbs. (100 kg) lighter. In addition, many other improvements made it far more maneuverable, and, in the end, Porsche won the International Championship for Makes, despite Ford’s second Le Mans victory.
That year, the German carmaker also created a bigger, more powerful Group 4 (later Group 5) prototype called 917. Based on the 908, it was meant to finally give Porsche the edge at Le Mans, so improving it for the 1970 season became the team’s priority.
Nürburgring Nordschleife, or the open roads of the Piccolo Circuito delle Madonie, the venue of the famed Targa Florio.
Piëch tasked Manfred Bantle to improve the small 908 for those two tracks, ordering him to come up with the lightest, most maneuverable design possible.
Inspired by the 909 hillclimbing car, the 903/03 (also known as Mark III) was built around an aluminum tube frame that weighed a little over 66 lbs. (30 kg). Its fiberglass body was even lighter. Created by designer Eugen Kolb, it tipped the scale at 26.4 lbs. (12 kg). While the structure was visually unimpressive, it was extensively wind tunnel-tested and streamlined to generate loads of downforce.
The eight-cylinder was another incredible feat of weight-saving engineering. It featured titanium connecting rods, aluminum heads, magnesium valve covers, and a magnesium-alloy crankcase, components that helped shed around 398 lbs. (180 kg). It was not only lighter but also more powerful as it could now deliver up to 370 hp.
This revision pushed the transmission, engine, and driver’s seat further forwards, and the factory drivers weren’t happy. Due to the awkward, upright sitting position, they mockingly nicknamed the car “VW bus”. However, the ridicule stopped after the men got to drive the first completed chassis. With an overall weight of approximately 1,201 lbs. (545 kg), the little car glided through corners at impressive speeds.
In May, Porsche sent four cars and a team of engineers to Sicily for the Targa Florio. Three of them were used by John Wyer’s racing team, which meant that they donned the iconic light blue and orange Gulf livery.
The lightweight design proved to be extremely successful, as the aforementioned race cars finished first, second, and fifth. Even more impressive, the no. 40 Porsche driven by Leo Kinnunen achieved a 33:36.0 lap time, setting a new record that stands to this day.
V12-powered 512S Spyder.
The nimble 908/03 was so good that Porsche decided to continue racing it in 1971. With slight improvements like the vertical fins added to the rear end, three cars returned to Italy, but a series of crashes saw just one crossing the finish line, albeit in 39th place. The story was different at the Nürburgring where Porsche dominated once again. Three out of four cars finished the race in the top three positions.
After the season concluded, FIA discontinued the 5.0-liter category and renamed the 3.0-liter class became the new Group 5. With the 917 becoming obsolete, Porsche opted against further development of the 908/03 and sold all the remaining chassis to private teams. The manufacturer subsequently retired its factory team from motorsport but would return several years later.
Even though it was initially built for two tracks, this amazing vehicle ended up becoming one of Porsche’s most iconic race cars. Essentially a 370-hp engine with wide wheels, seats, and a steering wheel, all covered by a thin fiberglass body, it handled better than any car of its kind.
Some chassis have survived in original 1970 or 1971 spec and are highly coveted collectors’ items. One of them was auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in 2017, fetching close to $3.6 million.
The 1970 Targa-winning chassis also survived, and in 2015 it was driven by Emanuele Pirro at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. You can watch him drive this amazing car in the following video, which was posted on YouTube by the official Goodwood Road & Racing channel.
To remain competitive, the carmaker built a brand-new engine capable of making around 350 hp, as well as an updated chassis codenamed 908. Unfortunately, the car was no match for Ford’s iconic GT40 which won Le Mans and the International Championship for Makes.
Engineers went back to the drawing board for the 1969 season, and, aided by another set of rule changes, they completely revamped the car. Lower, shorter, and without a roof, the 908/02 was 220 lbs. (100 kg) lighter. In addition, many other improvements made it far more maneuverable, and, in the end, Porsche won the International Championship for Makes, despite Ford’s second Le Mans victory.
That year, the German carmaker also created a bigger, more powerful Group 4 (later Group 5) prototype called 917. Based on the 908, it was meant to finally give Porsche the edge at Le Mans, so improving it for the 1970 season became the team’s priority.
Nürburgring Nordschleife, or the open roads of the Piccolo Circuito delle Madonie, the venue of the famed Targa Florio.
Piëch tasked Manfred Bantle to improve the small 908 for those two tracks, ordering him to come up with the lightest, most maneuverable design possible.
Inspired by the 909 hillclimbing car, the 903/03 (also known as Mark III) was built around an aluminum tube frame that weighed a little over 66 lbs. (30 kg). Its fiberglass body was even lighter. Created by designer Eugen Kolb, it tipped the scale at 26.4 lbs. (12 kg). While the structure was visually unimpressive, it was extensively wind tunnel-tested and streamlined to generate loads of downforce.
The eight-cylinder was another incredible feat of weight-saving engineering. It featured titanium connecting rods, aluminum heads, magnesium valve covers, and a magnesium-alloy crankcase, components that helped shed around 398 lbs. (180 kg). It was not only lighter but also more powerful as it could now deliver up to 370 hp.
This revision pushed the transmission, engine, and driver’s seat further forwards, and the factory drivers weren’t happy. Due to the awkward, upright sitting position, they mockingly nicknamed the car “VW bus”. However, the ridicule stopped after the men got to drive the first completed chassis. With an overall weight of approximately 1,201 lbs. (545 kg), the little car glided through corners at impressive speeds.
In May, Porsche sent four cars and a team of engineers to Sicily for the Targa Florio. Three of them were used by John Wyer’s racing team, which meant that they donned the iconic light blue and orange Gulf livery.
The lightweight design proved to be extremely successful, as the aforementioned race cars finished first, second, and fifth. Even more impressive, the no. 40 Porsche driven by Leo Kinnunen achieved a 33:36.0 lap time, setting a new record that stands to this day.
V12-powered 512S Spyder.
The nimble 908/03 was so good that Porsche decided to continue racing it in 1971. With slight improvements like the vertical fins added to the rear end, three cars returned to Italy, but a series of crashes saw just one crossing the finish line, albeit in 39th place. The story was different at the Nürburgring where Porsche dominated once again. Three out of four cars finished the race in the top three positions.
After the season concluded, FIA discontinued the 5.0-liter category and renamed the 3.0-liter class became the new Group 5. With the 917 becoming obsolete, Porsche opted against further development of the 908/03 and sold all the remaining chassis to private teams. The manufacturer subsequently retired its factory team from motorsport but would return several years later.
Even though it was initially built for two tracks, this amazing vehicle ended up becoming one of Porsche’s most iconic race cars. Essentially a 370-hp engine with wide wheels, seats, and a steering wheel, all covered by a thin fiberglass body, it handled better than any car of its kind.
Some chassis have survived in original 1970 or 1971 spec and are highly coveted collectors’ items. One of them was auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in 2017, fetching close to $3.6 million.
The 1970 Targa-winning chassis also survived, and in 2015 it was driven by Emanuele Pirro at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. You can watch him drive this amazing car in the following video, which was posted on YouTube by the official Goodwood Road & Racing channel.