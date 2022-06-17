1968 Mustang Convertible project car might turn into a 2023 show-stopper

Although this car has some great news regarding the bodywork, some bad news comes with it, and the lack of a canvas roof is just one of them. But it might turn into a drop-dead gorgeous car.
We don't know precisely how many classic cars still have the original engines under their hoods. Still, we doubt that anyone can say they know. What we know is that we saw many drop-dead gorgeous vehicles fitted with different engines and transmissions. Some were restomods while others were kept in their classic shapes and featured period-correct powerplants.
This 1968 Mustang convertible was purchased by the actual seller a year ago to restore it. Yet, a year passed by, and they couldn't make it. So, instead of keeping it and hoping that at some point they will finish the job, they admitted that selling it might be better for the car. We appreciate that, honestly. So, first, let's find the good news.
Just by looking at the pictures, we can understand that some significant metal works are involved, and the seller states that the bodywork is "very solid." Again, this comes from someone who is either passionate about Mustangs or someone who really knows them. In one of the pictures, we spotted a Mustang Fastback. Another good news is that this '68 convertible has an engine and a transmission. Last but not least, the frame for the rag-top is there, and it seems complete. But only the metal parts.
Now with the bad news. The seller said there is a 302 V8 under this car's hood. Although Ford introduced this engine in Mustang's lineup in 1968, the car didn't come with that. Judging by the VIN, it originally came with the 289 ci V8 that offered 195 ponies. It is mated with an automatic transmission fitted with a Hurst shifter. If the tranny is a period-correct one, it is a three-speed C4 Cruise-O-Matic gearbox, but the seller didn't mention it. They only said that the car is driveable, but it's currently not running due to some hoses and tuneup issues. Finally, it doesn't come with a complete interior, so it must be restored or replaced.
But, at the end of the day, the 1968 open-top version is one of the most beautiful models from the first-generation Mustangs. If you want to see it in person, you should book a trip to Sacramento, California.
