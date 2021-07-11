1965 Ford Mustang Restomod Has Strange Bumper, Costs New Porsche 911 Money

5 Complete 1967 Ford Mustang Found in a Barn Begs to Get Back on the Road

The 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is supposed to look a certain way. We've seen them in lots of movies - the chrome bumpers, shiny badges, and side trim. It's one of the most understated yet famous shapes of 1960s muscle car culture. You can picture one in an ad for cigarettes or vintage fashion. 23 photos



Still, Vanguard Motors took a chance on it and has done a full feature out of their Michigan showroom. At $124,900, it's really expensive, both from the perspective of a convertible Mustang and a restomod. For that kind of money, you could find yourself behind the wheel of a brand new Porsche 911 Cabriolet or whatever German convertible is your thing.



According to the comments on the video below, the main problem is the front end. People just don't want to see plastic bumpers on first-gen Mustangs unless they're in some way



Even worse is that mesh grille, which doesn't improve the classic design at all. We think the builder was just trying to get rid of all the classic trim since you don't see the side molding, the pony badges, or even the Ford logos. At the back, you may also notice the bumper was shaved and painted black, while the taillights are in the Shelby style, flanking a custom cap. But then why keep the Magnum 500 Wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires?



You can the Mustang has been built to standards high enough to justify such a price. It's super-straight with no odd gaps. And it looks just as good underneath. For example, the Ford 8-inch waffle case rear end has been painted candy apple red, along with the custom front suspension arms.



Under the hood sits a 347ci stroker V8 with Edelbrock E-Street aluminum heads, Quick Fuel 4-barrel carburetor, a bunch of polished components, and a Tremec T5 short-shift 5-speed. It only makes about 400 horsepower but sounds fantastic through those Flowmaster FlowFX headers.



