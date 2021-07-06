1968 Ford Mustang Out After 23 Years Burries Questionable Changes Under the Hood

Killer Satellites Ramming Into Asteroids Could Save the Earth From a Catastrophe

There are plenty of first-generation Mustangs out there, some of them still in impressive condition, but if you’re looking for an all-original model that features the factory engine without any changes or fixes, this is without a doubt quite a challenge. 19 photos



First and foremost, it's worth knowing that the car is a barn find, as this Mustang has recently been pulled from storage after spending no less than 23 years in the same spot.



The interior is in impressive condition, yet some fixes are required here, too, including on the door panels.



As for what hides under the hood, this is where the whole thing gets tricky. The Mustang was born with a 6-cylinder engine, and the previous owner somehow decided to replace it approximately 20,000 miles (32,000 km) ago. The engine they picked for the swap was another six-cylinder unit, possibly as they wanted to keep the car as close to factory specifications as possible.



No other specifics have been provided, but the total mileage is now close to 70,000 miles (112,000 km).



The six-cylinder engine offered for the 1968 Mustang was the 200ci (3.3-liter) Thriftpower, whose output was close to the one on the 1967 model yer (117 horsepower vs. 122 horsepower, respectively).



At the end of the day, this Mustang would make for a pretty strong restomod candidate, especially if you're not a big fan of six-cylinders. At the time of writing, the top bid is $5,500, and the reserve is yet to be met.

