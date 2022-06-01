1968 Mercury Cougar Waves Goodbye to the Barn, Flexes V8 Muscle for Days

1968 brought the very first revision to the Cougar lineup, though many of the updates were introduced by Mercury specifically to comply with the new safety regulations.
However, probably the most notable addition to the Cougar was the electrically-operated sunroof, which was available as an option but only made its way to only a handful of cars.
As far as the engines go, Mercury gave up on the 289 (4.7-liter) as the base engine and decided to replace it with a 302 (4.9-liter) V8, previously offered on the Mustang as well. The 289 was re-introduced later in the year, this time with a lower compression in order to meet the new regulations.
The more powerful options, however, included the 390 (6.4-liter) and the 428 Cobra Jet, with the latter also introduced as a mid-year option to replace the previous 427.
Enter this beautiful 1968 Mercury Cougar.
Also equipped with the 390, this Cougar is apparently a barn find that has somehow been stored in just decent conditions. The paint you see on the body is the one that was sprayed by Mercury from the factory, and based on the photos shared by the owner on Craigslist, it looks pretty good.
Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell just how original and complete the car continues to be. But on the other hand, it’s important to know the Cougar isn’t by any means a perfect 10, as it still requires some work, including in terms of metal.
The floor pans, for instance, must be replaced completely, possibly as they’ve been invaded by rust after many years of sitting.
Some restoration work, however, has already been made, as the car comes with a rebuilt carburetor and a new fuel pump.
The first step to finish the job is to pay $11,000 to the owner, though they claim some other offers might be considered as well.
