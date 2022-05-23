148-Mile 2003 Mercury Marauder Is Up for Grabs, It's Done Very Little Marauding

An almost 20-year-old car with just 148 miles on the odometer surfaces for enthusiasts that value owning a legend that was originally meant for almost any type of driver. This 2003 Mercury Marauder enjoyed close to two decades of rest before receiving a shot at roaming the streets again. It can be yours!
Don’t think about a Voodoo swap just yet. This vehicle is the perfect sleeper on its own. The unused 4.6-liter V8 is ready to roar and let itself be heard by those that think there’s nothing interesting hiding under the hood. It’s true, however, that the four-speed automatic gearbox might not be such a good way of putting the power down.
You won’t be disappointed by the limited-slip differential, improved suspension, upgraded brakes, and very stylish 18-inch wheels that complement the look of an unsuspecting car. The vehicle also comes with power-adjustable pedals and front seats. The interior looks like it was never touched by a human, an aspect that’ll only enhance the driving experience of the future owner. Cruise control and a CD stereo complete the highway cruiser attire.
According to the description on the auctioning website, the 2003 Mercury Marauder also includes unique bumper covers, fog lights, and headlamps with a black accent. The exhaust system is also noticeably larger and presents itself in a dual layout. The seller also listed it with no reserve!
The extra gauges added on the dashboard help the driver identify essential aspects for the smooth running of the vehicle, but something not many people know is that the oil pressure gauge is meant to not work from the factory. It shares the circuitry with the warning light.
Given that the Mercury is almost in an as new as possible state, the car may still have all the 302 HP that are sent only to the rear axle.
Even though this is a Canadian model, the seller said U.S. buyers can safely make an offer. They’ll assist whoever wins with processing the import and the titling hassle for a little under $1,000. There are six days left for this unexpectedly low mileage vehicle to become yours. The current bid for the 2003 Mercury Marauder is $10,250.
You won’t be disappointed by the limited-slip differential, improved suspension, upgraded brakes, and very stylish 18-inch wheels that complement the look of an unsuspecting car. The vehicle also comes with power-adjustable pedals and front seats. The interior looks like it was never touched by a human, an aspect that’ll only enhance the driving experience of the future owner. Cruise control and a CD stereo complete the highway cruiser attire.
According to the description on the auctioning website, the 2003 Mercury Marauder also includes unique bumper covers, fog lights, and headlamps with a black accent. The exhaust system is also noticeably larger and presents itself in a dual layout. The seller also listed it with no reserve!
The extra gauges added on the dashboard help the driver identify essential aspects for the smooth running of the vehicle, but something not many people know is that the oil pressure gauge is meant to not work from the factory. It shares the circuitry with the warning light.
Given that the Mercury is almost in an as new as possible state, the car may still have all the 302 HP that are sent only to the rear axle.
Even though this is a Canadian model, the seller said U.S. buyers can safely make an offer. They’ll assist whoever wins with processing the import and the titling hassle for a little under $1,000. There are six days left for this unexpectedly low mileage vehicle to become yours. The current bid for the 2003 Mercury Marauder is $10,250.