1973 Mercury Comet Comes Out of 23-Year Dry Storage, No Rust at All

Part of the fifth-generation Comet, the 1973 model year witnessed several important changes, including as far as the available engines were concerned.
For example, Mercury dropped the base 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder, so the larger 200 (3.3-liter) was now promoted to the standard configuration. However, those customers who wanted a little bit more power could go for the 302 (4.9-liter) V8, also available on several Ford models.
Anyone who’s in the market searching for an all-original 1973 Comet should look no further than this example that someone has recently pulled from long-term storage.
Originally parked in 1999 after being used as a daily driver, this Mercury Comet still comes in a very impressive shape, with only minor TLC seemingly required.
The body, for instance, exhibits some old problems caused by an accident early in its life, but at first glance, there’s nothing that a professional wouldn’t be able to deal with. The interior looks surprising as well, and the only things you should be concerned about are the rips on the driver’s seat.
Other than that, it’s hard to find something to complain about this beautiful Mercury.
The car is powered by the 302 V8, and according to eBay seller justinmavericko, it starts and runs just properly. It has already received a series of improvements, including new tires and new brakes.
Showing absolutely no sign of rust, this Mercury Comet is ready for a new adventure, but on the other hand, it’s not necessarily as affordable as many people expect it to be in the first place. The seller hopes they can get $12,500 for the car, and at some level, this seems to be a fair expectation, especially given everything is original and only small fixes here and there are required to turn this Comet into a genuine head turner.
The car is located in Auburn, Kentucky if anyone wants to see it live.
