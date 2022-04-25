1952 Mercury Monterey Pulled From a Western Collection Is a 70-Year-Old Surprise

The first time the world heard about the Monterey was back in 1950 when Mercury launched it as the two-door coupe version of the Eight series.
However, the Monterey became a series of its own in 1952, with the two-year generation including a lineup of four different body styles, namely hardtop, convertible, sedan, and station wagon.
This Monterey right here is supposed to provide us with a closer look at the original model, but at the same time, it’s worth knowing that car has also been fitted with new parts that more or less ruined its original coolness. Of course, it’s up to you to decide how important this is at the end of the day, as this 1952 Monterey remains a really gorgeous classic nonetheless.
Stored for many years in a western collection, this Mercury comes with little problems, especially as the previous owner has already taken care of most things. The chrome has been redone, the paint was refreshed back in 1995, and both the interior and the convertible top are said to be new.
The engine under the hood, however, is no longer the original one that came with the car.
The Monterey could be ordered with 255 (4.2-liter) engines paired with either 3-speed manual or automatic transmissions. However, this 1952 example is now powered by a 302 (5.0-liter) that starts and runs properly.
No further information has been provided on this engine, but the 302 was used by Ford on several models during the ‘60s, including the Mustang.
At first glance, this Monterey is the kind of car that begs to be parked in someone’s collection, though on the other hand, it’s important to keep in mind that at the end of the day, it’s still a project.
The bidding for this classic car starts at $2,000, but eBay seller davidi5151 has configured the Buy It Now price to $20,500.
