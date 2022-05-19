The World's Rarest Mercury Comet Is a Lightweight Quarter-Mile Beast

Introduced in 1960 as the company's take on the Ford Falcon, the Mercury Comet is not a hot classic right. Sure, there are a few high-power models produced while the nameplate was applied to a midsize car (1966-1969), but Comets from the compact era (1960-1965, 1971-1977) aren't very desirable. Except for the A/FX Lightweight, a limited-edition factory dragster built in the mid-1960s.

10 photos