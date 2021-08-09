1967 Ford Mustang Goes for Shooting Brake Muscle Looks in Rugged Rendering

The Ford Mustang is one of the most recognizable auto nameplates on the planet. Born in the 1960s, at a time when America was fully engulfed in what we refer to today as the muscle car wars, the Mustang is not only one of the few survivors of that era, but also the best-selling car in some of the segments it plays in.
Over the years there have been six generations of the Mustang, making the moniker the longest-produced one in the Ford portfolio. All six generations have treated the world with unique coupe or convertible lines, and even if at times the overall design of a certain model was completely different from what came before it, people generally knew what they’d be getting from the Mustang.
That’s until Ford pulled the wraps off the Mach-E, an electric SUV that, except for its name, has no other connection with the muscle car. That move, criticized by many, brought hopes to others that the Mustang might expand its reach into other body styles as well.
Like, say, a shooting brake. That would be that fancy wagon-coupe-style body for a car, made famous by European carmakers like Aston Martin or Ferrari, and exciting models like the 2016 Toyota GT86 or the 2011 Fisker Surf.
A shooting brake is something Ford probably never considered for the Mustang, given how pretentious (and small) the segment for such cars is. It is probably because of this rendering artists have gone out of their way to come up with their own numerous designs over the years.
The latest one comes from a guy named Mikhail Sachko, the same talented mind that brought us things like new body kits for the modern-day Camaro and F-150. This time, his work is based on a 1967 Mustang, whose rear was reshaped into sporting a more aggressive, distinctive rear.
Obviously, such a design probably has no chance of becoming reality, at least not until some custom shop decides this would be a road worth exploring, but it does bring to light how such a Mustang might have looked wearing a shooting brake body.
