1966 Ford Mustang Left to Rot on Private Property Is a Fastback Surprise

When it comes to engines, the 1966 Mustang was pretty much identical to its predecessor, as the same offering remained unchanged from 1965.
The base engine was the 200 (3,3-liter) six-cylinder unit with 120 horsepower. It was specifically introduced in 1965 to replace the original 170 (2.8-liter) rated at 105 horsepower, and it didn’t receive any changes until 1967.
The base V8 was the 289 (4.7-liter) with a 2-barrel carburetor, this time replacing the 60 (4.3-liter) previously available on the 1964 1/2 Mustang. Needless to say, it brought a noticeable performance upgrade, as the output increased from 165 to 200 horsepower.
The top engines on the ’66 Mustangs were the same as a year earlier – the 289 with a 4-barrel carburetor and the HiPo version rated at 270 horsepower.
This Mustang that someone has recently posted on eBay comes with the 200-horsepower Windsor, and at first glance, the V8 is still in running condition. This is kind of surprising, especially given the current shape of the car overall.
The photos show the pony sitting in someone’s yard, probably waiting for a full restoration, but on the other hand, seller tintonautowrecking says the car continues to be very solid anyway. The floor is the one that requires particular attention, but on the other hand, both the frame and the trunk are spotless.
The interior is all-original, and if the listing is 100 percent accurate, then no part is missing on this Ford Mustang. This makes it a dreamy restoration candidate and turning it into a daily driver should be quite an easy job.
On the other hand, the biggest roadblock seems to be the selling price. The Mustang can be yours for $20,000, though at the same time, the seller has also enabled the Make Offer button, just in case someone out there has another deal in mind.
The car is located in New Jersey if you want to see it in person.
The base V8 was the 289 (4.7-liter) with a 2-barrel carburetor, this time replacing the 60 (4.3-liter) previously available on the 1964 1/2 Mustang. Needless to say, it brought a noticeable performance upgrade, as the output increased from 165 to 200 horsepower.
The top engines on the ’66 Mustangs were the same as a year earlier – the 289 with a 4-barrel carburetor and the HiPo version rated at 270 horsepower.
This Mustang that someone has recently posted on eBay comes with the 200-horsepower Windsor, and at first glance, the V8 is still in running condition. This is kind of surprising, especially given the current shape of the car overall.
The photos show the pony sitting in someone’s yard, probably waiting for a full restoration, but on the other hand, seller tintonautowrecking says the car continues to be very solid anyway. The floor is the one that requires particular attention, but on the other hand, both the frame and the trunk are spotless.
The interior is all-original, and if the listing is 100 percent accurate, then no part is missing on this Ford Mustang. This makes it a dreamy restoration candidate and turning it into a daily driver should be quite an easy job.
On the other hand, the biggest roadblock seems to be the selling price. The Mustang can be yours for $20,000, though at the same time, the seller has also enabled the Make Offer button, just in case someone out there has another deal in mind.
The car is located in New Jersey if you want to see it in person.