Tuned Ford Mustang EcoBoost Goes for a Top Speed Run on the Autobahn, Barely Hits 140 MPH

When talking about the Ford Mustang EcoBoost, you'll probably meet two kinds of people. The glass-half-empty crowd will say that a Mustang without a V8 is as useless as a knife in a gun fight. Those that see the glass-half-full part of things will enjoy it, as it's still a pretty capable and fun sportscar. And we're about to see one of these bad boys going all out on the Autobahn.
Going into your nearest Ford Dealership, the basic level Mustang EcoBoost will set you back about $28,865 ($1,395 destination charge included). For that budget, you get access to 310 horsepower, 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque, and the basic options included in the most affordable setup there is.
Adding the 2.3-liter High-Performance EcoBoost Engine options will add another $6,150 to that price as it includes a host of other upgrades. Performance-wise, you get the same torque figure and a 20-hp increase.
Of course, there are sorts of aftermarket parts and tuning solutions available to pump those numbers up. But we would advise you to do the math beforehand, as it might be cheaper to just opt for a bigger engine than to upgrade this one. But to each their own.
This is a European-spec Mustang, which means it has about 313 hp and 319 lb-ft (432 Nm) of torque. This car has some minor upgrades including a Magnaflow cat-back exhaust, a K&N air filter, and a Bilstein suspension.
The Mach 1 could go just as fast in less than 5 seconds, while the Shelby GT500 will probably handle it in less than 4. But we are talking about a different price range already. Still, we wouldn't advise you to go up against a Civic Type R FK8 in this thing.
Even though there's no V8 inside, the car doesn't sound half bad. But the time it needs to go from 62 mph to 124 mph (200 kph) is slightly disappointing. At 21.28 seconds, it's a bit faster than the 2021 Hyundai i20 N. But it's slower than a 2023 Ford Focus ST.
After several more fly-bys, it's time for a top-speed run. This time it's even slower to 124 mph, but at least it keeps on going. But it doesn't take long for it to top out at about 143 mph (230 kph). Previously, the guys at Autotop.nl had had access to a Shelby GT350 about two years ago and they took that up to 174 mph (280 kph)!
So the moral of the story is: if you don't care about owning the fastest car in your small corner of the world, the Ecoboost is going to provide a lot of fun and excitement every time you get behind the wheel. But if you're worried about potentially being made fun of by Honda or Mopar owners, you might want to just go for a V8 from the get-go.
So the moral of the story is: if you don't care about owning the fastest car in your small corner of the world, the Ecoboost is going to provide a lot of fun and excitement every time you get behind the wheel. But if you're worried about potentially being made fun of by Honda or Mopar owners, you might want to just go for a V8 from the get-go.