Tuned Ford Mustang EcoBoost Goes for a Top Speed Run on the Autobahn, Barely Hits 140 MPH

When talking about the Ford Mustang EcoBoost, you'll probably meet two kinds of people. The glass-half-empty crowd will say that a Mustang without a V8 is as useless as a knife in a gun fight. Those that see the glass-half-full part of things will enjoy it, as it's still a pretty capable and fun sportscar. And we're about to see one of these bad boys going all out on the Autobahn.

6 photos