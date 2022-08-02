2JZ-Powered Toyota Supra Takes On the Ford Mustang GT, Can America Win?

More on this:

1 2022 Lexus IS 500 Drags Mustang GT in Unhinged NA Battle of V8 Auto vs. Manual

2 Ford Mustang GT and BMW M3 Engage in Quarter-Mile Battle, Doesn't Go Well for One of Them

3 2020 Toyota Supra With Built 2JZ Guns for Four Digits on the Dyno, Has Old BMW Parts

4 2JZ-Swapped Lamborghini Gallardo Will Blow Your Mind and Ears

5 A Comprehensive Look at the Legendary Toyota 2JZ Engine