All-Original 1965 Ford Mustang Has All the Hard-to-Find Parts, No Reason to Party Though

Let’s be honest about it: it’s hard to find something to hate on the first-generation Mustang, even if the engine under the hood is the grocery-getting six-cylinder.
However, the Mustang has gradually become one of the most popular nameplates across the world, so the early models are highly desirable gems, especially among collectors.
Needless to say, not all first-generation Mustangs quality as restorable gems, especially if they’re lacking the original engine or come in rust-bucket condition.
This fastback, however, promises something that you rarely come across these days. eBay seller easystreetmike says their project comes with all the hard-to-find parts, which, at least in theory, should make a potential restoration an easy job.
But on the other hand, the photos in the gallery clearly suggest this wouldn’t be the case. The Mustang comes in a very rough shape, and without a doubt, it has been sitting for a very long time, possibly right under the clear sky.
The good news is the Ford Mustang is still an all-original car, but the bad news is that it needs absolutely everything. In other words, it’s this close to becoming a rust bucket, so a hero is what it needs before it can even start dreaming of a return to the road.
The engine under the hood is a 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel V8. If you’re the kind of person that likes to see the glass half-full, then worth knowing is that it’s the original engine that came with the car in 1965 when the fastback rolled off the assembly lines. If you don’t mind some bad news, then you must know the engine is locked up from sitting.
Despite its rough condition, quite a lot of people out there found a reason to give this Mustang a second chance, so the bidding has already received 12 offers at the time of writing. The top one is a little over $4,000.
