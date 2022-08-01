Surprise Car Icon Now Available in Waze Navigation

While the cartoonish user interface available in Waze isn’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea – and this is one of the reasons some people prefer Google Maps in the first place - one of the best things about this app is its customization power.
Waze allows users to configure special car icons, moods, and navigation voices, and every once in a while, the Google-owned app is being updated with special-edition and limited-time content as part of partnerships with various parties.
This time, however, a surprise new icon showed up on Waze out of nowhere. And if you’re lucky, you can enable it as well.
It’s a red Jeep Wrangler that’s now available in Waze navigation for certain regions, but at first glance, the company has only enabled the new car icon in the United States, so if you’re using the app elsewhere, there’s no way to enable the Wrangler.
If you want to enable the Jeep Wrangler on Waze, just open the app and tap the My Waze icon on the main screen. Look for the settings icon, open the configuration screen, and expand the Map Display section. You should now see a car icon entry that allows you to choose from various settings, including the all-new Jeep Wrangler.
In the meantime, Waze is once again facing criticism for the way its routing model works, as the app is sending people on quiet and narrow streets in France. The roads aren’t necessarily prepared to handle high levels of traffic, but with the number of drivers using Waze always on the rise, more and more cars end up on roads in quiet residential areas.
Needless to say, Waze isn’t the only app that does this, but given its super-accurate routing system, which relies on user reports and data collected from other mobile devices, it’s one of the software solutions that can often help avoid traffic slowdowns, including traffic jams, accidents, and other incidents on the road.
This time, however, a surprise new icon showed up on Waze out of nowhere. And if you’re lucky, you can enable it as well.
It’s a red Jeep Wrangler that’s now available in Waze navigation for certain regions, but at first glance, the company has only enabled the new car icon in the United States, so if you’re using the app elsewhere, there’s no way to enable the Wrangler.
If you want to enable the Jeep Wrangler on Waze, just open the app and tap the My Waze icon on the main screen. Look for the settings icon, open the configuration screen, and expand the Map Display section. You should now see a car icon entry that allows you to choose from various settings, including the all-new Jeep Wrangler.
In the meantime, Waze is once again facing criticism for the way its routing model works, as the app is sending people on quiet and narrow streets in France. The roads aren’t necessarily prepared to handle high levels of traffic, but with the number of drivers using Waze always on the rise, more and more cars end up on roads in quiet residential areas.
Needless to say, Waze isn’t the only app that does this, but given its super-accurate routing system, which relies on user reports and data collected from other mobile devices, it’s one of the software solutions that can often help avoid traffic slowdowns, including traffic jams, accidents, and other incidents on the road.