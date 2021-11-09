1965 Mustang Gets Fattened Up for Winter, Looks Like It Has a Crush on the Datsun 240Z

Due to the introduction of the controversial four-banger, the modern-day Ford Mustang has become a hit with consumers all over the world, as they no longer need to pay a small fortune on the annual tax. However, it has its predecessors to thank for being an awesome machine.
The Mustang story began back in 1964, when Ford unveiled the first generation. It had several designers behind it that gave it the iconic shape and was offered in four body styles, including coupe, fastback, convertible, and even a three-door hatchback.
Related to the era’s Falcon and Ranchero, as well as the Mercury Cougar and Comet, it was offered with several powertrain options. The punchiest was the 7.0-liter V8, making 335 horsepower, or a little more than the modern 2.3-liter EcoBoost powering the base ‘Stang, and 400 hp from 1968.
As for the one depicted in the image gallery above, it is a 1965 Mustang that has had its pixels rearranged in a JDM-spec-like way that reminds of the iconic Datsun 240Z. Nicolas Basilio is behind the renderings that portray it with a very wide body kit, muscular ducktail spoiler on the trunk lid, tweaked front bumper, and mirrors mounted on the front fenders. The car has a black paint finish and lots of chrome trim, reminiscent of other classic rides, and sports a lively red leather cockpit.
As far as the wheels go, the rendering artist chose to imagine it with several options. But that’s not the only thing that he changed, as the digital illustrations also show it with several other tweaks each time, including a murdered-out chrome-delete package, which has to be the most striking design presented here. The only things needed to go with it, in this writer’s opinion at least, would have been a darkened out cockpit and privacy windows all around. So, which one’s you’re favorite design?
