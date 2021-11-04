1965 Ford Mustang Stored for Decades Hides Something Original Under the Hood

If you wanted to be the king of the road in 1965, it was pretty difficult to go past a Ford Mustang, especially when equipped with proper V8 power.
Because yes, Ford offered the ’65 Mustang with both six-cylinders (for those who were interested in a more economical ride) and V8s (this time for people searching for a sportier experience behind the wheel).
So the base engine on the new Mustang was the 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder, which was specifically introduced to replace the 170 (2.8-liter) Thriftpower originally fitted on the 194 1/2 model.
When it comes to V8s, there were several choices here, all as versions of the same 289 Windsor. The 2-barrel developed 200 horsepower, while the 4-barrel was rated at 225 horsepower. A HiPo was also available with 270 horsepower.
The Mustang we have here was born with a V8 under the hood, and the best news is that the same engine is still there powering the car. In fact, everything on this Mustang is as original as it gets, which makes total sense given the vehicle spent decades in storage.
The numbers-matching engine comes alongside original metal and an original interior, and the car also sports GT wheels and aged tires that should be replaced.
The folks at Dusty Cars (dusty356a on eBay), the garage in charge of selling the Mustang, explain the car has already received several fixes, including a cleaned tank and serviced brakes, so it now runs and drives well.
Is this Mustang worth taking home? It probably is, especially if you’re searching for an all-original 1965 model that still runs and drives. But on the other hand, you really shouldn’t expect it to come cheap.
At the time of writing, the auction is still in its early days, and while the bidding starts at $100, you should know there’s a reserve in place, and you may have to spend a small fortune to get the Mustang.
