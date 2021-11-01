5 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 and Cobra Jet 1400 Get New Matching Liveries for SEMA

4 Ford Laughs at Other Brands, Has 40 Concept Vehicles Ready for SEMA 2021

2 This 1969 Ford Mustang Left America for Japan, Survived a Tornado, Original V8 Looks Alive

1 1969 VW Beetle Is a Distant RX-7 Relative, Should Not Be Underestimated

More on this:

This 1965 Ford Mustang Was Parked and Forgotten, Still Not Selling for Pocket Money

If you’re looking for a solid Mustang to restore, here’s a 1965 model that’s first and foremost quite a challenge to decipher. 6 photos



And yet, judging from the few photos included in the listing, it’s pretty clear the Mustang doesn’t come in its best shape. And the flat tires are an indication the car has been sitting for a long time, with occasional rust here and there also suggesting the same thing.



But of course, it’s hard to tell if the Mustang was parked and forgotten in the place where it is right now, or the car was recently pulled from storage. On the other hand, there’s a chance it’s the latter, especially because the amount of rust doesn’t seem to be very high at a quick digital inspection.



The engine under the hood is a 289 (4.7-liter) V8, but of course, we know nothing about it. There’s no mention as to whether it still starts or not, and more importantly, nobody can tell for sure if it’s an original unit or not.



The



Since there are no photos showing the interior, it’s hard to guess if it requires any major fixes inside or whether some big parts are missing.



But at the end of the day, this Mustang still looks intriguing, to say the least. But if you’re okay with the lack of details and still want to check out the car live, there’s another downside. This Mustang appears to be fairly expensive, as the seller expects to get no more, no less than $12,500 for it despite this mysterious condition. And it’s all because the Craigslist seller hasn’t shared any information about the car, letting any potential customer figure out everything on their own.And yet, judging from the few photos included in the listing, it’s pretty clear the Mustang doesn’t come in its best shape. And the flat tires are an indication the car has been sitting for a long time, with occasional rust here and there also suggesting the same thing.But of course, it’s hard to tell if the Mustang was parked and forgotten in the place where it is right now, or the car was recently pulled from storage. On the other hand, there’s a chance it’s the latter, especially because the amount of rust doesn’t seem to be very high at a quick digital inspection.The engine under the hood is a 289 (4.7-liter) V8, but of course, we know nothing about it. There’s no mention as to whether it still starts or not, and more importantly, nobody can tell for sure if it’s an original unit or not.The 1965 Mustang was offered with two different versions of the 289 Windsor V8 – a 2-barrel developing 200 horsepower and a 4-barrel rated at 225 horsepower.Since there are no photos showing the interior, it’s hard to guess if it requires any major fixes inside or whether some big parts are missing.But at the end of the day, this Mustang still looks intriguing, to say the least. But if you’re okay with the lack of details and still want to check out the car live, there’s another downside. This Mustang appears to be fairly expensive, as the seller expects to get no more, no less than $12,500 for it despite this mysterious condition.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.