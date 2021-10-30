4 1968 Mustang Bullitt Story: From Movie Prop to the Most Expensive Mustang Ever Sold

This 1969 Ford Mustang Left America for Japan, Survived a Tornado, Original V8 Looks Alive

There are plenty of all-original Mustangs that have never been molested or modified in any way, but the term survivor has a more literal meaning in the case of this 1969 model. 36 photos



First and foremost, the car left America for Japan immediately after rolling off the assembly lines, according to a listing on



The car, however, was parked inside just when a tornado hit Dallas. It wasn’t completely wrecked, but it did end up with some damage caused by objects that were flying around inside the garage. The roof, the driver door, and the driver rear quarter panel were all hit, though some fixes have already been made since then.



The Mustang was eventually parked in a garage until recently, and now it is seeking another chance from someone who’s willing to give it a full restoration.



The photos pretty much speak for themselves, so the



There’s obviously some rust, but this isn’t necessarily surprising given the car has been sitting for so long.



So is it worth a second chance? It probably is, but only if you're ready to spend big on it. The asking price for this Mustang is $31,500, and you can check it out live in Dallas, Texas.

