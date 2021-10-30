Polydrops P17X Explorer Is an Off-Road Teardrop Trailer Fit for Tesla's Cybertruck

Custom Austin Hatcher Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Aims for 200 MPH After SEMA Debut

Either way, we can't help but root for the folks at the Austin Hatcher Foundation. They've found a beautiful way to blend speed and health and we salute them for it. The Austin Hatcher Foundation "provides services to children with cancer as well as their families through its four major divisions at NO COST to the families" according to their website. Those divisions include psycho-oncology, diversionary therapy, healthy lifestyle education, and notably, industrial arts therapy.That industrial arts program spends some of its energy engaging with automobiles. In March of this year, the Foundation announced Project Keiki Cobra, a Factory Five MK4 roadster that was built in part, by cancer patients and their families.Somehow, they're outdoing themselves with this latest need for speed build. At its core, it's a Mustang Mach-E GT . It makes 480 horsepower and 638 lb-ft of torque before it sends that power to all four tires.Unlike the stock car though, this one has some custom tweaks. First, it has a custom carbon fiber front splitter and rear spoiler to keep it glued to the ground. Then it has 20-inch Rotiform Wheels.Of course, those aren't the most important changes. That comes in the form of the top speed limiter. The stock Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is limited to just 130 miles per hour (209 kph). The Austin Hatcher Foundation Mach-E GT has no limiter whatsoever.They plan to take advantage of that too. As soon as the SEMA show is over, they'll be working hard to prepare it for the 2022 Bonneville Speed Week. Their goal is 200 mph (322 kph).That would be faster than any factory built Mustang Mach-E to this point. Of course, it would technically be faster than any Tesla too, but by the time the competition rolls around, Elon might have the 200 mph+ update and parts ready for the Model S Plaid.Either way, we can't help but root for the folks at the Austin Hatcher Foundation. They've found a beautiful way to blend speed and health and we salute them for it.

Editor's note: Gallery shows the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 and Cobra Jet 1400, also ready for SEMA. Gallery shows the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 and Cobra Jet 1400, also ready for SEMA.

