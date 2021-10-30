5 UK’s New Space Command to Advance the Defense’s Strategic Space Capabilities

Royal Air Force Atlas Aircraft Carries Out First-Ever Mid-Air Refueling, Is a Success

A Royal Air Force (RAF) A400M Atlas transport aircraft has demonstrated its air-to-air refueling capability for the first time. The major breakthrough was achieved during recent trials conducted by RAF Brize Norton-based 206 Squadron. 7 photos



Agile Combat Employment focuses on extending the number of bases from which air forces can generate combat sorties. For that, a low presence on the ground supported by aircraft capable of air refueling is required.



The recent trials conducted by RAF Brize Norton-based 206 Squadron saw an A400M Atlas aircraft receive mid-air refueling from a Voyager tanker for the first time. Since the aircraft involved had to fly close to one another, the Atlas' fly-by-wire flight control system played a major role during the exercise.



Thanks to the system, the pilots could maintain formation with the Voyager and make contact to get fuel from it. The refueling capability used by the A400M Atlas is part of a series of



The aircraft was de-fueled into a Tactical Refuelling Area earlier this month during two different live demonstrations conducted at night and in daylight. The test validated the air forces' ability to transport fuel from large multi-engine aircraft such as the Atlas to a refueling facility. There, the fuel can be used to assist rapid jets dispatched from their main bases to remote locations.







