This 1965 Modified Mustang Have Some Parts That Needs To Go

Even though the first generation of Ford Mustang is among my all-time favorite classic cars, this one is not exactly my cup of tea, but with small adjustments, it might become better.
Coffee is the most drank beverage in the world, yet not everybody drinks or likes it. This is another proof that not all humans think the same. Moreover, not all cars enthusiasts are on the same page. I stumbled across this first-generation Mustang, and I couldn't help it not showing it. Yet, it might not be the best example of the original pony car.
The first-generation Mustang reached the market in March 1965 as a two-door coupe. Later on, a convertible and a fastback were added to the stable. Strangely, the fastback was not planned from the start, but John Oros, its designer, penned it anyway. I might say that it was the best-looking bodywork from them all. Still, the car was everyone's darling in those times.
With its front bucket seats at the front and a bench for two in the back, the Mustang was a successful vehicle from day one. Further improvements, including more powerful engines, transformed it into one of the most respectable cars on the market.
This Mustang listed by AirstreamHunter from Arizona showed different kinds of modifications. Unfortunately, it is a restomod which lost the original patina. However, I do like the bodywork color scheme. That Pepperdust Metallic color with black vinyl accents on the hood surely looks good. Previously, the car sported a Vintage Burgundy color, which might have been modern in 1965, but not in present days.
What I do like, though, is the shaved door-handles idea. The owner has to push a button on the key-fob to get inside, and the door will open. I also appreciate the rear spoiler integrated into the trunk's lid. The four exhaust system might work on newer cars, but two pipes were just too much for this 'Stang.
Moving inside, the Dolphin custom gauges mounted on a chromed panel looks just fine with their white dials and red needles. Yet, I wouldn't mind a black instrument cluster. Last but not least, what's that chromed steering wheel with a wooden rim? That would be another part to replace.
Under the hood, this 1965 Mustang has a C-Code 289 engine. It features a new carburetor with a Ford Racing air filter mounted atop an Edelbrock intake manifold. The Ford-Racing valve covers and tubular exhausts tell us that there are more ponies squeezed from that powerplant. Originally, it provided 200 hp and 282 lb-ft (382 Nm) of torque. It wasn't as powerful as the A-Code ones, but with these upgrades, it might match or even outperform the original powerplant.
With four days to go and a $21,000 price on Bring a Trailer website at the time of writing, this Mustang looks like a good opportunity for those who want a clean-looking, original pony car.
