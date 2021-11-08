This 1965 Modified Mustang Have Some Parts That Needs To Go

Legacy Elite 2 Travel Trailer Is Proof That America Is Stepping Up Its RV Game

Even though the first generation of Ford Mustang is among my all-time favorite classic cars, this one is not exactly my cup of tea, but with small adjustments, it might become better. 11 photos



The first-generation Mustang reached the market in March 1965 as a two-door coupe. Later on, a convertible and



With its front bucket seats at the front and a bench for two in the back, the Mustang was a successful vehicle from day one. Further improvements, including more powerful engines, transformed it into one of the most respectable cars on the market.



This Mustang listed by AirstreamHunter from







What I do like, though, is the shaved door-handles idea. The owner has to push a button on the key-fob to get inside, and the door will open. I also appreciate the rear spoiler integrated into the trunk's lid. The four exhaust system might work on newer cars, but two pipes were just too much for this 'Stang.



Moving inside, the Dolphin custom gauges mounted on a chromed panel looks just fine with their white dials and red needles. Yet, I wouldn't mind a black instrument cluster. Last but not least, what's that chromed steering wheel with a wooden rim? That would be another part to replace.



Under the hood, this 1965 Mustang has a C-Code 289 engine. It features a new carburetor with a Ford Racing air filter mounted atop an Edelbrock intake manifold. The Ford-Racing valve covers and tubular exhausts tell us that there are more ponies squeezed from that powerplant. Originally, it provided 200 hp and 282 lb-ft (382 Nm) of torque. It wasn't as powerful as the A-Code ones, but with these upgrades, it might match or even







