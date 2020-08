At first glance, it might seem like we're dealing with a 1965 Mustang that's been modernized - in case you're wondering why this isn't a 1964.5 model, it all has to do with the fact that we're looking at a Fastback here, a body type that was introduced for the 1965 model year.Upon closer inspection, though, you'll notice this is the current S550-generation pony, albeit with the vehicle having received plastic surgery at both ends.The digital label responsible for the work, namely spdesignsest, has chosen the initial 2015 S550 Mustang GT for the transformation, not that the visual changes that Ford subsequently introduced would make a difference in this case.Perhaps the most difficult part of the transformation comes from integrating the steel bumper into the design. However, this seems to have been achieved with grace, even though the posterior transformation might look even more appealing than the one up front. Of course, this could also be owed to the retro styling cues found on the sides of the modern light clusters.Now, such a transformation might seem extreme and that's because... it is. However, you should know that an Oregon-based specialist dubbed B Is For Build is currently completing a similar project (yes, out there in the real world). In fact, we'll return with the latest update on the contraption, which is a 2016 Mustang GT with a 1967 body swap, pretty soon.