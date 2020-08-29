Mercedes-Benz S550 Mustang Is the Luxury Sedan Pony

"Why in the world would anybody place the front end of a Ford Mustang on a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, even in rendering form?" one might rightfully ask. Well, there might just be more than one reason for such a shenanigan, so let's take a bit of time to zoom in on this matter.
For starters, the pixel play we have here comes from a digital label whose name is self-explanatory: Car Front Swaps. Present on social media (that would be Instagram in this case), this sees users suggesting edits. And it looks like a certain Mark Miles was amused by the current 'Stang and S-Class sharing the S550 moniker (even though this is a generation name for the Ford and a model designation for the Merc).
This is obviously a pixel exercise attempting to put a smile on our faces, so there no need to take it seriously. However, since this is the Internet and somebody might just do that, let's take some precaution measures and imagine what could be said about this virtual contraption.
For starters, the three-pointed star is preparing to introduce an all-new incarnation of its flagship sedan. Codenamed W223, the seventh-generation S-Class is scheduled to debut next Wednesday (September 2), with its electric sibling, the EQS, expected to become available in 2021.
And while the newcomer will give us plenty of reasons to rejoice, it will no longer feature Coupe and Cabriolet body styles. So, perhaps this Mustang face swap digital trick is an attempt to help us get over that loss.
If we look on the Blue Oval side, this exercise shows what could happen if somebody decided to add another pair of doors to the Mustang, without turning this into a crossover or introducing electric propulsion. After all, die-hard aficionados will do anything to point out that calling the Mach-E a Mustang was a polarizing decision to say the least…
The luxurious crowd killer. (S550/S550) Suggested by @m_r_miles