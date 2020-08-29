Mercedes-Benz S550 Mustang Is the Luxury Sedan Pony

View this post on Instagram

The luxurious crowd killer. (S550/S550) Suggested by @m_r_miles _____________________________________ Use the link in bio to suggest a swap! _____________________________________ #ford #mustang #fordperformance #ponycar #musclecar #coupe #rwd #v8 #5oh #mustanggt #stang #stanggang #fordperformance #fordmustang #foundonroaddead #mercedesbenz #mercedes #benz #s550 #luxury #sedan #luxurylifestyle #luxurycars #photoshop #edit #explore #explorepage #meme #cars #carsofinstagram #carswithoutlimits

A post shared by Car Front Swaps (@carfrontswaps) on Aug 28, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT