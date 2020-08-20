Dodge Charger SRT8 "Bagged Bee" Looks Like a HEMI Hero

Ah, the good old days of the early LX-generation Dodge Chargers (think: 2006-2010). Back then, things didn't get much better than the SRT8 Super Bee and one might wonder how those care are doing in these crazy factory widebody times. Well, the owner of this example, which is one of the just 1,000 examples built in 2009, has decided to keep the look of his muscle car fresh, so let's zoom in on the machine's aftermarket treatment, shall we?

5 photos