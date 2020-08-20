Dodge Charger SRT8 "Bagged Bee" Looks Like a HEMI Hero

Ah, the good old days of the early LX-generation Dodge Chargers (think: 2006-2010). Back then, things didn't get much better than the SRT8 Super Bee and one might wonder how those care are doing in these crazy factory widebody times. Well, the owner of this example, which is one of the just 1,000 examples built in 2009, has decided to keep the look of his muscle car fresh, so let's zoom in on the machine's aftermarket treatment, shall we?
The muscle sedan has maintained its HEMI Orange shade, which isn't surprising if we consider the limited edition aura of the vehicle (the '08 SBs came in B5 Blue, while the original '07 model was dressed in Detonator Yellow).
Nevertheless, if we check out the custom front end of the vehicle, we'll notice plenty of eye-catching features, from the apron, the splitter and the grille to the headlights.
As for the posterior of the brute, the massive wickerbill adorning the rear end is matched by a roof spoiler, while a diffuser-style elements sits in the lower area of the bumper - this and the splitter are joined by side skirt extensions.
Custom graphics and badging aside, perhaps the most eye-catching part of the transformation comes from the air suspension, which almost allows the vehicle to kiss the asphalt underneath it. Of course, the custom wheels, with their concave profile and their five-double-spoke design also help and so do the "four-ring" aftermarket taillights fitted to the car, even though the last might not suit everybody's taste.
While you can check out various angles of this Dodge Charger SRT8 Super Bee via the Instagram posts below, nothing is mentioned about the tech side of the vehicle. As such, we can assume the owner is stuck with the factory 425 hp muscle number, which is definitely a good "problem" to have.
