1965 Ford F-100 Had Budget NASCAR Performance Goals, Turns Monster on a Dime

If there is one classic FoMoCo truck enthusiast living the social media dream, then it would be Solomon Lunger. He is the affable and knowledgeable host of the Ford Era channel on YouTube. But also the owner of a series of very cool trucks.
It seems that in-between quirky models (Mexican B-100s stand out in any SUV crowd), Coyote-swapped restomods, and the latest road-trip camper acquisition, there is not much time for anything else. Still, while “Dusty Roads,” the team’s 1971 F-350 Camper truck, gets a little TLC and decides to “photobomb” the latest feature, there is a little time for some classic F-100 shenanigans.
Lunger’s channel on YouTube has become famous among Blue Oval fans precisely because of his little gemstones. Such as the “What The Truck?” series, which as the name implies, depicts cool or outrageous pickup trucks. Most of the vintage F-100 variety, though not always.
This time around, it is a vintage, derelict apparition through and through. Albeit this menacingly black 1965 F-100 comes with an interesting twist. After all, the owner devised it as a “budget-friendly” NASCAR Cup Truck conversion... Bear with us, as the first part of the video embedded below gives out all the juicy details. Such as the 1990s-series Craftsman NASCAR chassis conversion, or the small block 302ci V8 port...
But that is not all, as every single moment prepares us for absolute marvel. First comes the owner greeting, complete with technical details. Then it becomes clear the story is half self-ironical, half a severe understatement of what this derelict truck is actually capable of. There is a neat hint from the 2:50 mark when the owner jokes his truck might not start at all and it comes to life in the quickest cold start ever!
Then, from the 3:45 mark, Solomon and all of us will really enjoy the transparent spoiler Ford ride. Complete with monster roars, as well as some screeches and rattles. Oh, and not to mention the sideways road exists, or the donuts...
