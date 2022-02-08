Hailie Deegan Drives Custom Ford F-100 Eluminator, $500k EV Truck Is a Chaos Blast

Never mind the fact that Hailie Deegan is a professional NASCAR driver. Or the fact that she is one of Ford’s Performance development drivers in addition to a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racer. She is still lucky to drive the only OEM, fully-electric classic F-100 pickup truck.
For something that is valued at around $500k, according to Deegan’s assessment, the all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept sure looks understated. By the way, it is “fully electric, but not the windows,” as Hailie soon finds out after boarding the EV truck. Not that it matters too much, and she immediately spins that into a positive light...
After all, she came to Los Angeles, California, to (among other stuff) drive the 2021 SEMA Show concept truck. One that definitely looks classic on the outside, and it is completely modern on the inside. With lots of LCD panels, as is normal for a self-respecting crate EV engine restomod.
Also, even from the outside, a keen observer will notice something is amiss. And not just because of the lack of a V8 burble. But also, the underpinnings give it all away from a mile afar. Still, it must be a very cool experience to jump inside something that looks to be taken straight from the 1970s. And then get propelled into the zero-emission high-performance future after the first rip.
Naturally, the NASCAR driver immediately started to turn heads in the vintage 1978 Ford pickup truck that was modified to present the world with the Eluminator crate EV engine option. Sure, it might also be the fact that she and the crew chose to hit Santa Monica pier during the drive... And it seems everyone has a camera around there. You know, for social media purposes.
Well, folks that wanted to see more of the F-100 Eluminator and less of the usual vlog shenanigans are going to be sorely disappointed. As there is lots of Hailie, sprinkled with her friends Chase and Moe, and only tiny bits and pieces of vintage pickup truck stuff. Cue in to the 12:35 mark for a short montage that features a little more of the F-100 in between Hailie beauty shots.
After all, she came to Los Angeles, California, to (among other stuff) drive the 2021 SEMA Show concept truck. One that definitely looks classic on the outside, and it is completely modern on the inside. With lots of LCD panels, as is normal for a self-respecting crate EV engine restomod.
Also, even from the outside, a keen observer will notice something is amiss. And not just because of the lack of a V8 burble. But also, the underpinnings give it all away from a mile afar. Still, it must be a very cool experience to jump inside something that looks to be taken straight from the 1970s. And then get propelled into the zero-emission high-performance future after the first rip.
Naturally, the NASCAR driver immediately started to turn heads in the vintage 1978 Ford pickup truck that was modified to present the world with the Eluminator crate EV engine option. Sure, it might also be the fact that she and the crew chose to hit Santa Monica pier during the drive... And it seems everyone has a camera around there. You know, for social media purposes.
Well, folks that wanted to see more of the F-100 Eluminator and less of the usual vlog shenanigans are going to be sorely disappointed. As there is lots of Hailie, sprinkled with her friends Chase and Moe, and only tiny bits and pieces of vintage pickup truck stuff. Cue in to the 12:35 mark for a short montage that features a little more of the F-100 in between Hailie beauty shots.