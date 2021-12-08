Hailie Deegan Shows Her Micro Racing Skills in Preparation for the Tulsa Shootout

This year was a big one for 20-year-old Hailie Deegan, who competed in her first full season in the NASCAR Truck Series, and it looks like it’s also going to end in style. While preparing for the upcoming Tulsa shootout, the young driver is sharing some thrilling moments from the first micro race, with her followers.
One of the most famous NASCAR rookies, Hailie is mostly known for truck racing, but she’s getting ready to show off her skills in micro racing, as well. The upcoming Tulsa Shootout, which will take place between December 29 and January 1, is the world’s largest event for micro sprint racing. For more than 35 years, this unique event in Oklahoma has grown in popularity, with almost 4,000 entries in 2020. Hailie will be one of this year’s contestants, hoping to bring home the Golden Driller.
Hailie’s numerous fans were surprised to watch an adrenaline-filled sequence from her recent race at the Millbridge Speedway, where she manages to gain back control of her micro, and stay on track. Most of those who watched the replay applauded Hailie for her skills, some of them joking about her drifting abilities. Ironically, the sequence itself, which Hailie described as “the exact moment I figured out I lost brakes,” was captured by none other than Travis Pastrana, the master of jumps and drifting.
Hailie finished second in the micro race that took place at the end of November. Together with her boyfriend, she has been preparing her Hyper Racing micro car for months, and fans were able to watch the progress on her YouTube channel, where she shared regular updates on the building process. Hyper Racing is one the biggest names in micro sprint and mini sprint technology, known for the Hyper Chassis 600cc Sprint, 270cc Sprint, Dirt Midget, or the 600cc Asphalt Hugger.
Micro sprints, such as the one that Hailie will be driving at Tulsa, are smaller than full sprint cars, powered by 600cc engines that can go up to 100 hp. With little time left until the big Tulsa shootout, the NASCAR rookie is determined to test and race as much as she can, and maybe she’ll start 2022 with a trophy.
