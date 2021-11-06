New NASCAR 2021 Liveries Coming to Rocket League

Rocket League players will be getting even more NASCAR 2021 liveries this month, developer Psyonix announced over the weekend. Released back in May, the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack contains nine teams and liveries, but starting this month, the number will increase to 14.
Psyonix announced that it’s expanding the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack with five additional teams and liveries, which will be available for free for owners of the pack. Up until now, Rocket League players who bought the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack had access to three teams (NASCAR Ford Mustang, NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro, NASCAR Toyota Camry), and nine team Decals for some of the top drivers in the sport.
Starting this week, five additional NASCAR 2021 teams will be added to the bundle:
Additionally, Psyonix announced that each of these five teams will get their own Player Banner. Those who already own the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack can redeem the new liveries for free from the Item Shop.
Players who did not purchase the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack when it was launched back in May will be happy to know that the bundle will make a comeback for a limited time. From November 4 through November 10, the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will be available for 2000 Credits and will include the new liveries too.
During that same time, Rocket League players can get the new NASCAR Logo Player Banner in the Item Shop for free. Screenshots of all the new liveries added to Rocket League are available for your viewing pleasure in the gallery above.
Starting this week, five additional NASCAR 2021 teams will be added to the bundle:
- #14 Chase Briscoe - Stewart-Haas Racing (NASCAR Ford Mustang)
- #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro)
- #48 Alex Bowman - Hendrick Motorsport (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro)
- #99 Daniel Suarez - Trackhouse Racing (NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro)
- #11 Denny Hamlin - Joe Gibbs Racing (NASCAR Toyota Camry)
Additionally, Psyonix announced that each of these five teams will get their own Player Banner. Those who already own the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack can redeem the new liveries for free from the Item Shop.
Players who did not purchase the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack when it was launched back in May will be happy to know that the bundle will make a comeback for a limited time. From November 4 through November 10, the NASCAR 2021 Fan Pack will be available for 2000 Credits and will include the new liveries too.
During that same time, Rocket League players can get the new NASCAR Logo Player Banner in the Item Shop for free. Screenshots of all the new liveries added to Rocket League are available for your viewing pleasure in the gallery above.