Alex Bowman Called a Hack After Chaotic Win in Martinsville Playoff Race

Alex Bowman clinched victory in the Martinsville playoffs race after bumping Denny Hamlin out of the lead with only eight laps to go. He is the only driver celebrating in the final 25 laps of the total 501. Bowman and Hamlin raced side-by-side for the lead in the final stage.
Bowman was victorious at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday in the final elimination race ahead of the winner-take-all season finale. Busch finished second, and Keselowski settled for third after pushing through the third stage.
Chaos stemmed when Truex hit the wall, and Hamlin spun after Bowman spun him into the wall on Turn 3 with only six laps to go. Hamlin wasn’t impressed with Bowman’s win. His victory was in sight after leading 103 laps before getting spun.
To express his frustration, he drove his car to the front stretch, parking it in front of Bowman, calling him a hack, preventing him from doing a proper burnout celebration in his fourth win of the season. While this is not the first time Bowman has had an altercation with a rival, he felt the incident was accidental.
According to Reuters, Bowman lost his chance to win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series after getting eliminated from the playoffs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10. He got some redemption after winning the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series in overtime in Virginia.
Bowman’s lead prevented one other playoff driver from winning the race, locking up a slot in next Sunday’s winner-take-all sold-out championship at Phoenix Raceway. Victory by either Busch or Keselowski would have secured either a chance into the finals.
The Phoenix Raceway scheduled for next Sunday will determine the champion pitting a pair of Chevrolets by Hendrick Motorsports and two JGR Toyotas. The battle will go down between the favorite Kyle Larson, reigning champion Chase Elliot representing Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. representing Joe Gibbs Racing.
