NASCAR Could Introduce Hybrid Drivetrains in 2024

With the NHRA set to introduce a new class for all-electric dragsters in 2022 and with IndyCar set to go hybrid in 2023, NASCAR remains the only major American racing series that has yet to adopt electrification. But that could change in 2024 when the sanctioning company is planning to adopt a hybrid drivetrain.
That's the word from NASCAR president Steve Phelps, who confirmed the possibility while speaking at the Sports Business Journal's World Congress of Sports. According to a tweet by Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockgrass, Phelps said that NASCAR will probably have "some type of hybrid engine system with an electrification component" in 2024.
Phelps' statement is a bit vague, but it's pretty obvious that NASCAR needs to take firm steps toward electrification. While an all-electric series might be a few good years away, a hybrid drivetrain will be easier to incorporate. Diehard fans of the sport may also find it easier to accept a gasoline-electric powertrain than an all-electric setup.
Phelps also indicated that hybrid cars will hit road courses and shorter oval tracks first, with larger ovals to join the electrification fun a while later.
NASCAR has recently introduced its new Next Gen cars for the Cup Series, which are set to debut in 2022. The new-generation racers were supposed to hit the race tracks in 2021, but development was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The first NASCAR redesign since 2013, the Next Gen cars feature new bodies with styling that more closely resembles road cars and more modern technology.
While it may be met with some resistance by old-school enthusiasts, NASCAR's move toward hybridization should bring many improvements to the series. As seen in Formula 1, a hybrid setup will lower manufacturing costs and make cars more competitive. At the same time, lower costs will encourage new entries.
We could also see new carmakers join the series since all companies have competitive hybrid drivetrains nowadays. Perhaps a series of new regulations will enable each manufacturer to bring their own hybrid powertrain to the track? It would be cool, but it remains to be seen if NASCAR will allow that.
Back in 2019, NASCAR senior vice president John Probst said the series could adopt hybrid technology as early as 2022. That obviously didn't happen, but I guess it's better late than never.
Phelps' statement is a bit vague, but it's pretty obvious that NASCAR needs to take firm steps toward electrification. While an all-electric series might be a few good years away, a hybrid drivetrain will be easier to incorporate. Diehard fans of the sport may also find it easier to accept a gasoline-electric powertrain than an all-electric setup.
Phelps also indicated that hybrid cars will hit road courses and shorter oval tracks first, with larger ovals to join the electrification fun a while later.
NASCAR has recently introduced its new Next Gen cars for the Cup Series, which are set to debut in 2022. The new-generation racers were supposed to hit the race tracks in 2021, but development was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The first NASCAR redesign since 2013, the Next Gen cars feature new bodies with styling that more closely resembles road cars and more modern technology.
While it may be met with some resistance by old-school enthusiasts, NASCAR's move toward hybridization should bring many improvements to the series. As seen in Formula 1, a hybrid setup will lower manufacturing costs and make cars more competitive. At the same time, lower costs will encourage new entries.
We could also see new carmakers join the series since all companies have competitive hybrid drivetrains nowadays. Perhaps a series of new regulations will enable each manufacturer to bring their own hybrid powertrain to the track? It would be cool, but it remains to be seen if NASCAR will allow that.
Back in 2019, NASCAR senior vice president John Probst said the series could adopt hybrid technology as early as 2022. That obviously didn't happen, but I guess it's better late than never.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps at SportsBusiness Journal World Congress of Sports says probably 2024 will be when NASCAR will have some type of hybrid engine system with an electrification component.— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 12, 2021