This Is the New Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR Racer for the 2022 Season

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas, as Toyota has just pulled the wraps off the new Tundra TRD Pro for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in Sin City.
The racer, which builds on the success of its predecessors, was shown at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway just a few hours ago, and even if it looks ready to do its thing, it is still a few months away from hitting the racetrack in an official competition. Drawing inspiration from the new generation Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, it will celebrate its debut at the track on February 18, at the Daytona International Speedway.
“Toyota and TRD are always working with us to ensure we’re as competitive as possible on the race track, but also ensuring that the body styling of our Tundras matches what fans can buy in their dealerships,” said Kyle Busch, the owner of the eponymous team. “The new Tundra is really aggressive looking, and it’s great to see that reflected in our NASCAR Tundras with the TRD Pro badging for the 2022 season.”
While the new NASCAR racer is getting ready to hit the track, the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro is gearing up for the official launch. The model, which was shown on September 19, will start arriving at dealers nationwide later this year, with its refreshed styling, model-specific badging, TRD components that boost its off-road credentials, new technology gear, and two packages, named the Off-Road and Sport, each one bringing different amenities.
Powering it is an i-Force Max assembly that combines a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 internal combustion engine, and an electric motor housed between the mill and ten-speed automatic transmission. At 437 hp (443 ps / 326 kW) and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm) of torque, the output is almost on par with the Ford F-150 Raptor, though the thrust eclipses that of the model born in Michigan.
