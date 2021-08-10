5 Second-Generation Toyota Aqua Is a Bipolar Hybrid, But That's Actually Good News

4 2022 Land Cruiser J300 Gets Dressed With a Virtual Widebody Kit, Because Why Not

3 VIDEO: Japanese Drift King Drives the Hell Out of Toyobaru’s New GR86 and BRZ

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Confirmed With Rear Coil Springs, Fox Shock Absorbers

Taking inspiration from the Ram 1500, the all-new Tundra TRD Pro is gifted with coil springs and a Panhard rod instead of leaf springs for the live rear axle. Customers who spend top dollar on the off-road trim level also receive Fox shock absorbers and underbody protection that includes a satin-finish bash plate. 25 photos



The photographs released today also depict Falken tires of the all-terrain variety. The



Currently offered with a 5.7-liter V8 that develops a conservative 381 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 401 pound-feet (544 Nm) of torque at 3,600 rpm, the half-ton pickup will switch to a V6 that promises better output figures and superior fuel economy. Expected to displace 3.4 liters, the force-fed engine is probably shared with the all-new Land Cruiser.



Officially advertised with 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm), this plant is expected with hybrid assistance in the guise of a transmission-integrated electric motor. Such a setup would allow Toyota’s pickup to compete with the PowerBoost V6 option of the redesigned Ford F-150, which is good for 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque.



To be fully revealed next month, the brand-new “Turning over a new leaf” is how Toyota sums up the hardware mentioned earlier, which isn’t exactly correct. If you ask me, “if you can’t beat them, join them” is a much better description because the Big Three in Detroit finally have a proper challenger in the guise of the 2022 model year Tundra.The photographs released today also depict Falken tires of the all-terrain variety. The Wildpeak A/T AT3W measures 285/65 by 18 inches up front while the 2021 model year Tundra TRD Pro makes do with 255/70 by 18 inches. More specifically, those numbers work out to 32.5 and 32.1 inches.Currently offered with a 5.7-liter V8 that develops a conservative 381 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 401 pound-feet (544 Nm) of torque at 3,600 rpm, the half-ton pickup will switch to a V6 that promises better output figures and superior fuel economy. Expected to displace 3.4 liters, the force-fed engine is probably shared with the all-new Land Cruiser.Officially advertised with 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm), this plant is expected with hybrid assistance in the guise of a transmission-integrated electric motor. Such a setup would allow Toyota’s pickup to compete with the PowerBoost V6 option of the redesigned Ford F-150, which is good for 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque.To be fully revealed next month, the brand-new Tundra is the second nameplate to receive Toyota’s F1 body-on-frame architecture. Marketed as the TNGA-F, this platform will carry over to the next generations of the Tacoma, Hilux, Lexus LX luxobarge, Land Cruiser Prado, and 4Runner.

load press release