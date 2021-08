2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Confirmed With Rear Coil Springs, Fox Shock Absorbers

“Turning over a new leaf” is how Toyota sums up the hardware mentioned earlier, which isn’t exactly correct. If you ask me, “if you can’t beat them, join them” is a much better description because the Big Three in Detroit finally have a proper challenger in the guise of the 2022 model year Tundra.The photographs released today also depict Falken tires of the all-terrain variety. The Wildpeak A/T AT3W measures 285/65 by 18 inches up front while the 2021 model year Tundra TRD Pro makes do with 255/70 by 18 inches. More specifically, those numbers work out to 32.5 and 32.1 inches.Currently offered with a 5.7-liter V8 that develops a conservative 381 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 401 pound-feet (544 Nm) of torque at 3,600 rpm, the half-ton pickup will switch to a V6 that promises better output figures and superior fuel economy. Expected to displace 3.4 liters, the force-fed engine is probably shared with the all-new Land Cruiser.Officially advertised with 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm), this plant is expected with hybrid assistance in the guise of a transmission-integrated electric motor. Such a setup would allow Toyota’s pickup to compete with the PowerBoost V6 option of the redesigned Ford F-150, which is good for 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque.To be fully revealed next month, the brand-new Tundra is the second nameplate to receive Toyota’s F1 body-on-frame architecture. Marketed as the TNGA-F, this platform will carry over to the next generations of the Tacoma, Hilux, Lexus LX luxobarge, Land Cruiser Prado, and 4Runner.