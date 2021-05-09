1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 "Big Tank" Is One of 63 Built, Costs a Fortune

1 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L79 Spent 35 Years Alone in Storage, Needs Serious TLC

Introduced in 1963, the second-generation Chevrolet Corvette brought many firsts to the nameplate. It was the first to offer a coupe body and it was the first to feature the "Sting Ray" badge. The 1963 Corvette is also the only one to feature the split rear window. But more importantly, 1963 is the year that saw the iconic Z06 make its debut. 19 photos



The Z06 didn't look notably different than the regular



Initially, the Z06 was also fitted with a larger fuel tank. Good for 36.5 gallons (138 liters), twice as big as the standard 20-gallon (76-liter) tank, it was created so that customers could tackle endurance races at Sebring and Daytona. These cars came to be known as "Big Tanks."



Chevrolet built 199 Z06s in 1963, but only 63 of them were fitted with the bigger tanks from the factory. These race-spec Corvettes are now among the most desirable and expensive Chevys from the early 1960s. One just popped up for sale and it costs more than a modern



This "Big Tank" is an authentic sleeper. Finished in an unassuming silver paint paired to a red interior, it looks more like a highway cruiser than a race car. But it's loaded with all the Z06 goodies, including a number-matching V8 engine. Despite being almost 60 years old, this Corvette looks pristine and that feat is the result of a thorough, frame-off restoration.



On top of that, it's not just a "regular" Z06. This car was actually driven on the race track and won an endurance race. The car was originally owned by Clarence "Skip" Sofield, who drove it to victory in the Four-Hour Vineland Raceway endurance race in September 1963. Skip also raced it at the SCCA Divisional event at Lime Rock in August 1964 and then entered the car at the 500-km Bridgehampton race a month later.



The car comes with plenty of SCCA documentation as proof, including original racing items from its time at the track, including helmets, fire suits, trophies, and even a log book. The seller is also offering a large collection of



The numbers-matching, 5.4-liter V8 is in tip-top shape as well. Fitted with Rochester fuel injection and factory exhaust manifolds (the latter was required for SCCA production classes), the naturally aspirated engine was rated at 360 horsepower back in the day.



One of only 63 "Big Tank" cars built, this Corvette is indeed one of the rarest out there. Not to mention that some of them might not have survived this long. As a result, the owner is asking for quite a lot of dough to part ways with the car. Located in Montgomery, Texas and listed on



The price is negotiable, but it's safe to assume that the owner isn't willing to drop it below $700K. Back in 2016, a similar Z06 was auctioned off for $710,000 and it didn't even have racing heritage to brag about.



