This 1963 Corvette Survivor Is the Low-Mileage Chevrolet Month Surprise

Back in 1963, Chevrolet hoped its highly-successful MY 1962 Corvette would continue selling like hotcakes for another year, so the company increased the production by approximately 50 percent, all in an attempt to make sure it was able to match the demand. 24 photos



All models made that year came with a 327 engine that developed 250 horsepower on the standard configuration, but the output could be increased to 300, 340, and 360 horsepower depending on the option that was purchased.



The Vette you’re looking at right here is the 340 HP version, and it comes in unbelievable shape after all these years. Manufactured in 1963, this Corvette is a true survivor, as the owner guarantees everything is original with no restoration actually performed.



Currently at its second owner for over 40 years, the Vette is painted in Sebring Silver and comes with a Tuxedo Black interior. Everything is said to be in working condition, and the car is offered with full documentation dating back to May 1963 when it was manufactured by



As if the condition inside and outside wasn’t enough to make this Corvette a truly awesome survivor, it comes with a low mileage too, as the odometer currently indicates a little over 30,000 miles (48,280 km). Needless to say, they’re all original, the owner guarantees, and you should be able to check this in the documentation coming with the car.



So what we have here is a 1963 Corvette that looks like new, runs like new, and feels like new. All of these obviously can't come cheap, so the owner expects to get no less than $135,000 for the car. An online auction starts at $125,000, and it's set to come to an end in some 10 days.

