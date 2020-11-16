Meet Luca, the All-Electric Car Built by Hand, Entirely From Waste

Barely Driven Corvette C7 Z06 Doesn’t Know Rain, Is the Perfect C8 Panacea

Ever since Chevrolet launched the new, mid-engined Corvette for the current model year, the C8 has become (and remains to this day) the talk of car enthusiasts. 11 photos



But there are plenty C7s still out there, and this generation remains, at least for some people, the pinnacle of Chevy’s lineup. Especially if we’re talking about a barely-driven one, sporting the Z06 guise.



November is



Selling for $69,900 (more than the stock, naked C8), the Racing Yellow ‘Vette we have here is the best its generation had to offer, as it comes with the Z06 package, and all the goodies it entails. Accompanying them are the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 controlled by an 8-speed automatic to give it power, the brakes with custom-painted yellow calipers behind the black wheels, and leather on the inside.



The most interesting thing about this car is that even it was born in 2016, it was barely driven. The odometer reads a little over 1,800 miles (2,900 km), and the dealer selling the car says there are “zero signs of use on the bodywork, even in the low-hanging areas prone to damage from usual road hazards.”



