Saved 1977 Corvette Was Once Orange, Then Blue, Then Orange Again

The Corvette is certainly the kind of car that doesn’t deserve to be abandoned on the side of the road, but as part of autoevolution’s Chevrolet Month, we all discovered that the whole thing happens way too often.
And the 1977 model that you’re looking at right here is one of the Chevys that spent some 20 years in the exact same spot after the owner, who had the car for two decades, decided to just cover the Vette and keep it parked.
It was eventually shipped to New Jersey where it was left outside for no less than 3 years, with the current owner finally buying the car and doing a series of fixes such as cleaning and reinstalling the fuel tank and replacing all fuel lines, belts, hoses, oil, filter, and brakes.
The Corvette needs new tires, according to the listing on eBay, as well as a new paint, as you can easily see for yourselves by checking out the photo gallery here.
And speaking of the paint, here’s something rather unexpected. The Corvette left the factory with an orange finish, but at some point during its lifetime, it received a repaint for a reason that wasn’t disclosed. The car ended up with a blue paint, but for some reason, this one has already been removed, so the Vette is once again orange just like it was 43 years ago when it got to see the daylight.
As you can easily tell by browsing the photo gallery, this isn’t a Chevy in mint condition, so it requires plenty of repairs before becoming a head turner again. But for people looking for a solid project car, this is an excellent candidate, especially thanks to its low mileage. The owner says the odometer indicates just 49,000 miles (78,850 km).
As for the price, the Corvette is currently auctioned off on eBay, and the highest bid at the time of writing is just $3,350. The car is parked in Maryland for those who want to see it live.
