The Ration From Trayvax Is a Vehicle-Based Kitchen for Hot Food Anytime

5 Tired of NCM but Not of Chevy's Corvette? Then Visit Gilmore's Special Exhibit

More on this:

1967 Chevrolet Corvette L79 Spent 35 Years Alone in Storage, Needs Serious TLC

There are plenty of cars that end up all alone in storage for a wide variety of reasons, some of which don’t make any sense for diehard fans and collectors in search of a classic. 25 photos



As you’d obviously expect from a car sitting for so long, this Vette comes with quite a lot of rust, and the bad news is the frame has been affected as well. eBay seller



This



On the other hand, the original L79 came with a Muncie transmission, and the owner of this Corvette says the same unit is still on the car, though very few specifics have been shared on the actual condition of the powertrain. However, we’re being told the car “will need lots of work to get it back up and running and driving,” so we assume the engine no longer starts.



Other than that, the body looks good, though a visual inspection should help a potential buyer figure out if there’s any rust that needs to be dealt with. The same for the interior, which doesn’t seem to be all bad, and the floors themselves don’t appear to have any holes in them. It’s hard to tell how complete the car currently is, but judging from the photos, no big parts are missing inside.



The odometer indicates a little over 51,000 miles (82,000 km), and given this is the original engine and the car has been sitting for so long, there’s a good chance this is the actual mileage.



This project car doesn’t come cheap, as the seller expects to get no less than $34,000 for it, and there’s no doubt it’ll be quite a challenge to get that much for a Corvette in this condition. However, the Make Offer button has also been enabled, just in case someone else is interested in another deal. This 1967 Corvette is one of these cars, as it spent approximately 35 years in storage, with its owner explaining it was parked in the mid-1980s and never moved since then.As you’d obviously expect from a car sitting for so long, this Vette comes with quite a lot of rust, and the bad news is the frame has been affected as well. eBay seller vettematt83 too admits the frame is rusty, but on the other hand, they claim it’s still solid and no holes have been spotted so far.This Corvette is an L79 so it comes with a 327ci engine developing 350 horsepower. The L79 small-block powered the Corvette for two more years, eventually making room for the 350ci L46 that developed 350 horsepower.On the other hand, the original L79 came with a Muncie transmission, and the owner of this Corvette says the same unit is still on the car, though very few specifics have been shared on the actual condition of the powertrain. However, we’re being told the car “will need lots of work to get it back up and running and driving,” so we assume the engine no longer starts.Other than that, the body looks good, though a visual inspection should help a potential buyer figure out if there’s any rust that needs to be dealt with. The same for the interior, which doesn’t seem to be all bad, and the floors themselves don’t appear to have any holes in them. It’s hard to tell how complete the car currently is, but judging from the photos, no big parts are missing inside.The odometer indicates a little over 51,000 miles (82,000 km), and given this is the original engine and the car has been sitting for so long, there’s a good chance this is the actual mileage.This project car doesn’t come cheap, as the seller expects to get no less than $34,000 for it, and there’s no doubt it’ll be quite a challenge to get that much for a Corvette in this condition. However, the Make Offer button has also been enabled, just in case someone else is interested in another deal.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.