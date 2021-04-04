1957 Chevrolet Corvette Flexes Stunning Interior, Original Fuelie V8

The odometer shows 57,000 miles, but there's no evidence to verify if that's accurate or not. The car is listed at auction on This 1957 Corvette finished in white is one of the very first C1s fitted with fuel-injection, which was a very expensive option back in the day. A two-owner car until recently, this Vette was restored in the late 2000s and, save for a few minor details, it looks as if it just left the Chevrolet factory almost 65 years ago.A white hard-top roadster with gray accents on the fenders and the doors, the Vette rides on a set of now-iconic spinner wheels with red accents and Firestone whitewall tires . The car was originally fitted with steel wheels, but these are included in the sale. Some reinforcement patches are visible on the underside of the fenders, but other than that, the exterior looks pristine.But it's the interior that sets this classic apart from its C1 siblings. There are plenty of restored C1s out there, but you'd be hard pressed to find one with a two-tone interior that looks this stunning. The red-and-white layout is one of the coolest Chevy offered for this generation, but the really impressive thing here is that it looks flawless.The red vinyl seats feature textured inserts on the seating areas and the backs, while the seat belts are a darker shade of red for a cool contract. The chrome trim and white storage area between the seats complement the bright interior nicely. The dash looks just as fantastic, with no cracks or visible wear and tear. And this red over white configuration is as classy as they get.Under the hood of this Vette lurks a 4.6-liter small-block V8. That's the largest engine Chevy offered in the C1 until 1962. It's also a little special as it's fitted with the optional Rochester mechanical fuel injection. It's an authentic Fuelie Corvette that was rated at 283 horsepower back in the day, more than any other Corvette in 1957.The car flexes an original engine, but the plenum has been replaced with one from a 1958 or 1959 model due to a problem with the original fuel meter. The engine too looks spotless. On the flipside, the four-speed manual gearbox is a replacement unit. But the original one was also a four-speed, as fuel injection was restricted to manual models back in the day.The odometer shows 57,000 miles, but there's no evidence to verify if that's accurate or not. The car is listed at auction on Bring a Trailer with bidding at $60,000 with four days to go. Would spend this much on a classic Corvette or would you rather get a latest-generation, mid-engined Corvette Stingray? Let me know in the comments section below.

