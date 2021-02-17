1962 Aston Martin DB4 Barn-Find Has Emotional, Hollywood-Like Background Story

I must admit. I was a bit skeptical about the whole thing when I first read the ad for this 1962 Aston Martin. I've seen way too many Hollywood movies, and that sometimes gives birth to all sorts of ideas in my head. But then I did some more digging, and the whole thing does seem pretty legitimate. This story could be the starting point for a Hollywood movie, or at least for a small Indie film, and you'll probably be excited to hear it too.