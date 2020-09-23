$195K Gets You a Nearly New 2008 Porsche GT2, Right to Drive the Hell Out of It

The GT2 nameplate goes back decades in Porsche’s portfolio. The moniker was born in the early 1990s to be slapped on the highly upgraded and a tad lighter RWD versions of the 911 Turbo. Currently only available the GT2 RS, this branch of Porsche’s car family has a lot of fans in the world, especially given their rather limited nature.
Earlier generations of the GT2 are presently doing the rounds en force on sales websites across the States. Be it the rare GT2 of 997 lineage, or the much earlier 993, most of them easily sell for sums that go well into six-digit territory.
The one we have here is no exception. It belongs to the 997 generation and it was made in 2008. It was part of the very limited batch of just under 200 units to have been shipped to the U.S., and one that looks now possibly just as fresh as it did back then.
That’s becase despite the over a decade that has passed since its sale, the car was driven for just 2,400 miles (3,800 km). That's about 200 miles per year (316 km), or the distance most of us modern day humans cover in a week as we drive to and from work.
The car is as stock as it gets, packing all the original hardware. That includes the twin-turbo flat six mounted in the back. 3.6-liters in displacement, it develops 523 hp and sends them all to the rear wheels with the help of a 6-speed manual for ultimate thrills.
The GT2 comes with sport bucket seats, the Sport Chrono package, interior carbon package, carbon switch panel, fire extinguisher, navigation, and Bose sound, among others. That's everything you need for a thrilling drive, and we'd really like to see it back on the road where it belongs.
$195k is the asking price for this rare car. You can find more details about it by clicking this link.
