Barely Used Porsche 911 R Is a $200K Piece of Extreme German Engineering

Back in 2016, a nod to the Porsche racing past was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show by the Germans. Just like the car it was meant to honor – Porsche’s first road-homologated race machine – it was called the 911 R, where R stands for racing and 911, well, for everything else.
This special version of the 911 was of course not for everybody. Its rather conventional design – it was styled mostly as the stock 911 Carrera, except for the GT3 giveaway elements at the front and rear – was paired with a lighter overall body and chassis, and a high-performance engine, wrapped in a very alluring package.
Just 911 of these cars were made, each equipped the chunky 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six good for exactly 500 hp and a 6-speed GT Sport manual transmission – a purist’s dream, if you like.
Of the 911 examples, just 296 were destined for the American market, and most of them were at first made available to Porsche 918 owners.
Naked, as they came out the Porsche factory doors, each had an MSRP of $184,900, but the one we have in the gallery above had a few more thousands of dollars worth of extras installed: front axle lift, air conditioning, sports seats plus, and LED headlights are just a few, but you can see the full list of options on this car by clicking this link.
One of the coolest things about it is that it’s practically new. The person who bought it drove it for just a little over 1,000 miles (1,600 km), but was also careful enough to store it safely as to retain it’s shine and appeal.
We dug up this rare Porsche on the lot of cars being sold by Bruce Canepa’ shop. As usual, we’re not being told for how much it is going, but the MRSP we mentioned above should be good enough to get oriented.
