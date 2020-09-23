Porsche Drops Out of IMSA Mid-Ohio Race After Positive Tests at Le Mans

It’s been a hell of a weekend for German carmaker Porsche at Le Mans. Not only did its two 911 RSR cars managed to finish the race in the GTE-Pro class in not-so-glorious fifth and sixth positions, but also some of its staff was confirmed positive during virus testing, and started a snowball effect affecting Porsche’s immediate-future racing plans.
On Tuesday, the German carmaker said nine racing drivers who were to drive during next weekend’s 24-hour race at the Nürburgring would no longer do so. The decision affects four customer teams, and six 911 GT3 R cars.
A few hours later, Porsche announced another decision: its GT Team will not be taking part in the seventh round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, also scheduled to take place this coming weekend.
The men who were supposed to make the trip overseas are Laurens Vanthoor, Frédéric Makowiecki, and Nick Tandy. All three were at Le Mans, but Porsche does not say anything about their medical condition – originally, Porsche reported that three of its staff tested positive, without giving any names or reveal their position within the teams.
"Based on yesterday’s decision that no employee or racing driver of our Le Mans team will participate in the Nürburgring 24 Hours, we have today decided that this ruling will also apply to the upcoming IWSC race in Mid-Ohio. This means that Laurens, Nick and Fred will not be traveling to the USA," said in a statement Fritz Enzinger, Vice President Motorsport.
"This is very regrettable, but we would like to emphasise that in this case as well the health of all those concerned is the prime focus of the decisions we have taken."
The German carmaker plans to be back in the IMSA championship on October 10, when the eighth race of the season is scheduled in Charlotte.
