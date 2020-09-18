People Are Paying Good Money for Flights to Nowhere and It’s OK

3 Arena Red 1997 Porsche 993 With Low Miles Looks Very Collectible

2 Very Rare Porsche 993 GT2 Is Up for Grabs

More on this:

Very Rare Porsche 993 Cup 3.8 RSR Listed for Sale

Over the years, Porsche has enjoyed success after success with the Neunelfer on the racetrack. Between 1994 to 1997, one of the simplest ways of getting to race a 911 was to buy a Cup car and take part in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. 33 photos



Fielded in the French GT championship “for many years” according to



The 3.8-engined track weapon “drove only 50 kilometers” since Ofzky of Switzerland completed the restoration, “and it’s ready to race again.” The ale includes body parts, two extra sets of wheels, and “many more” items.



Cup cars are based on the Carrera 2 version of the 993 series, and at the time, the free-breathing boxer used to pump out 310 horsepower or 40 more ponies than the previous model. Limited to 6,900 revolutions in this application, the RSR can rev even higher and develop anything between 325 and 350 horsepower.



Of course, a six-speed transmission sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear wheels with the help of a six-speed manual transmission. In typical Porsche fashion, the Cup-based 993 RSR also features bolt-on fender flares and a ginormous rear wing in addition to a lightweight hood and a stripped-out interior. As to how many Cup cars with RSR engines were produced, Porsche is responsible for only 20 units whereas the number of unofficial conversions remains unknown. The rear-engined exotic we’ll talk today started life in Cup specification, delivered new in France in 1995. After taking part in the French Carrera Cup, the competition car was then sold to the second owner who employed a Porsche specialist for a conversion. As such, another unit of the RSR was born into this world.Fielded in the French GT championship “for many years” according to KGC Automobiles , the vehicle is listed for sale at 350,000 euros with a large history file that contains racing results, invoices, and the original FFSA passport. The odometer shows 40,594 kilometers on the original engine and transmission, and as expected of a collectible car, the RSR has been recently overhauled inside & out.The 3.8-engined track weapon “drove only 50 kilometers” since Ofzky of Switzerland completed the restoration, “and it’s ready to race again.” The ale includes body parts, two extra sets of wheels, and “many more” items.Cup cars are based on the Carrera 2 version of the 993 series, and at the time, the free-breathing boxer used to pump out 310 horsepower or 40 more ponies than the previous model. Limited to 6,900 revolutions in this application, the RSR can rev even higher and develop anything between 325 and 350 horsepower.Of course, a six-speed transmission sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear wheels with the help of a six-speed manual transmission. In typical Porsche fashion, the Cup-based 993 RSR also features bolt-on fender flares and a ginormous rear wing in addition to a lightweight hood and a stripped-out interior. As to how many Cup cars with RSR engines were produced, Porsche is responsible for only 20 units whereas the number of unofficial conversions remains unknown.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.