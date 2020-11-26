We Bet You Didn't Know Anything About the Addicting Subculture Called “Halfbike”

1957 Chevrolet One-Fifty Wagon Flexes V8 Truck Engine, 1965 Impala SS Seats

The One-Fifty was never intended to be luxurious. A no-frills means of personal transportation developed with fleets in mind, this series of low-cost vehicles happens to be perfect for restomodding projects like the two-door wagon in the following video. 42 photos



Rust repairs were made to the fenders during refurbishment, and under the hood, you will find a 6.0-liter crate engine based on the truck-only Vortec 6000. The small-block V8 has been treated to a COMP performance camshaft, upgraded rocker trunnions, valve springs, as well as an LS3 air intake from a Camaro. 450 horsepower should be more than adequate for this application, don't you agree?



Shifting comes courtesy of a Tremec T-56 sourced from a



Featured in an issue of Super Chevy Magazine, the One-Fifty breathes out through a stainless-steel dual exhaust featuring an X-pipe setup. The photos provided by the seller further reveal Corvette-sourced brakes up front and Wilwoods out back.



Classic Performance Products tubular control arms, Strange Engineering coilovers, an Art Morrison triangulated four-bar rear suspension system, and a Speedway Engineering sway bar also need to be mentioned. Make no mistake about it; this restomod is more capable than a bone-stock Chevy One-Fifty on a twisty road.



The interior, well, that’s also special if red vinyl is your thing. Upholstered by Ciadella’s Interiors in Arizona, the muscly wagon is equipped with front buckets from a 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS, a Hurst shifter, roll-down rear windows from a 210, and a Kenwood infotainment system with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay.



At the time of writing, the highest bid on this glorious machine is $62,500.



