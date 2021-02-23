1937 Chevy Truck Is the Pink Heartbeat of America, Someone Owned It for Decades

We are used to having our custom trucks served hot, with massive metal hearts under the hood and body wrapped in unusual, but mostly manly colors. But there are people who like these things looking rather sweet than mean.
The build you’re looking at is based on a pre-war Chevrolet truck. It came about a decade before the bowtie carmaker opened the doors to a flood of incredible machines that would go down in history as Advance-Design, Task Force, or C/K.
We don’t get to see many of these around, and we’re pretty confident in saying that except for this one, none of the others come wrapped in a two-tone paint scheme in pink and dark blue. And you've also never seen a 1937 Chevy truck referencing an ad campaign from the 1980s, the Heartbeat of America.
The build is the creation of an unknown American garage, and for the past four decades it has been in possession of a single-family. It is now for sale on Gateway Classic Cars, going for $28,000 and with the promise that it is still in show-condition.
With shaved door handles, rather small, 15-inch wheels, and cloth bucket seats, the truck boast Heartbeat of America logos all around, from the front to the rear and all the way inside the engine bay. You have an example of what the campaign was all in the video attached below.
Back to this Chevy, it moves along under the power of a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine rocking chrome Edelbrock valve covers, long tube headers, a Weber carburetor and, of course, Heartbeat of America covers.
The engine is tied to a 3-speed automatic transmission, but we are not told how much power it develops in this configuration. It does show however just 7,400 miles (11,900km) of use since work on the project was completed.
